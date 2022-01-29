Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at Cheltenham and Doncaster on a typically busy Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday January 29th

DONCASTER JOCKEYS

BRYONY FROST has a good book of rides at Doncaster today, with ROQUE IT of particular interest in the 1.00. He bombed out at Wincanton last time but an aggressive ride in first-time cheekpieces could be just the ticket. MIRANDA, who is five from six in mares’ only races over jumps, holds obviously claims in the 2.10 and FAME AND FUN (3.55) might appreciate the switch to a left-handed track after disappointing when the money was down on his debut at right-handed Wincanton. GRAND SANCY’s (3.20) chance is less obvious though he too will appreciate going left-handed after jumping out to his left at right-handed Ascot last time. Buy at 37 with Spreadex.

CHELTENHAM 12.15

Cheltenham’s opener – a handicap hurdle over the 2m1f trip – has been dominated by young, lightly-weighted horses. Nine of the last ten winners carried 10-13 or less and were aged seven or younger. Those who carried 11-00 or more were one from 44 and it might be worth opposing the top eight in the weights today. Only three horses qualify on the age/weight stats – SEVERANCE, BYZANTINE EMPIRE and LIVELY CITIZEN, numbers 10, 11 and 12 on the racecard. A buy of the ‘DOUBLE NUMBER OF WINNER’ market with Spreadex (set at 12.5-14) could be warranted.

Stay tuned to Saturday’s Cheltenham action by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

CHELTENHAM 2.30

SIMPLY THE BETTS has to prove his stamina, but he loves Cheltenham’s New Course and he’s worth chancing in the Cotswold Chase. His record here reads 1st, 1st and 2nd of 16 from just three runs and that last-time-out second was a fine effort given that he fared best of the prominent racers in a strong-run contest. Buy at 24 with Spreadex in the 50-25-10 race market or back him at 11-4 in the fixed odds market.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis