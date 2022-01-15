Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew’s buy of Sedgefield STARTING PRICES returned a 10.3pt profit on Friday (market made up at 59.3) and he has three suggested bets/trades on Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday January 15th

KEMPTON JOCKEYS

In-form JAMIE MOORE has a good book of rides at Kempton today, starting with DIRHAM EMIRATI (he was 6-4 in the Spread fixed odds betting at the time of writing) in the juvenile hurdle (12.20). This all-weather winner looks likely to make a hurdler and shouldn’t have any problems with ground conditions. Moore’s two mounts in the handicap chases – TWENTY TWENTY, a 12-1 shot in the 1.32, and A TOI PHIL, priced at 13-2 with Spreadex in the 3.15 – both also have possibilities. The last-named has been confined to just one run per season since joining Gary Moore from Gordon Elliott and has obviously been hard to train but is out for the second time this term, so perhaps those problems are behind him. He wasn’t totally disgraced in a better race at Cheltenham last time – finishing tenth of 16 at 50-1 – and ran well at this meeting last year off a 10lb higher mark. ROYAME UNI’s patient style could see him sneak into the frame in the 3.50, even though the ground is slower than preferred. Buy in the Spreadex KEMPTON JOCKEYS market.

. Recommendation: Buy J AMIE MOORE in KEMPTON JOCKEYS

KEMPTON 2.40

While obviously hoping he picks up some points, I’m not hugely keen on Jamie Moore’s mount, HIGHWAY ONE O TWO, in the feature Lanazarote Hurdle at Kempton today (2.40) as his prominent style is rarely ideal for this race. Eight of the last ten winners have come from midfield or further back and the two who did win from on or near the front end were incredibly well handicapped – Yala Enki made all in a rare small-field renewal (9 ran) off a mark of 130 and has since been rated as high as 161 and Tea For Two landed this race off 134 and was subsequently rated 164. There are two relatively cheap buys or each-way bets that I want to side with. CARY’S COMMODITY, whose record in fields of 12 since undergoing wind surgery reads 111 (3-3), and FOSTER’SISLAND, who keeps winning on left-handed tracks despite jumping markedly out to his right. The switch to right-handed Kempton could bring about improvement. Spreadex have them pitched at 1-3 and 2-4 respectively in the 50-30-20-10 market or they can be backed each-way at 28-1.

. Recommendation: Back CARY’S COMMODITY and FOSTER’SISLAND in Kempton 2.40

CHELMSFORD 6.15

My first thought regarding ALMAAN’s course and distance apprentice handicap win last week was that he may have been flattered by the pace collapse. However, I’ve watched that race several times now and he scored with a huge amount in hand, suggesting that he could be hard to beat in this lowly Class 6 contest. Christian Howarth, good value for his 7lb claim, had a double at Lingfield yesterday and keeps the ride.

