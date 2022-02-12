Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed CURRENT OPTION (third of four) at Dundalk on Friday and has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Saturday February 12th

LINGFIELD DOUBLE DRAW

The key to success on Lingfield’s Polytrack is stay well away from the inside rail where the surface is deeper, putting low-drawn runners at a disadvantage, especially in handicaps over 5f-1m. Since the start of February last year, stalls 1 and 2 have won just 38 of their 416 starts in these contest (9.1% strike-rate) and returned a huge loss of £189.77 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners, based on their prices, was 54.28. A buy of LINGFIELD ‘DOUBLE DRAW’ (the market is set at 49-42) could pay dividends, with the 2.20 race, a 12-runner 6f handicap, the key. The horse I like is SWISS PRIDE (stall 11), who has a fantastic record over course and distance below Class 4 level.

Recommendation: Buy ‘DOUBE DRAW’ at Lingfield

NEWBURY JOCKEYS

PADDY BRENNAN has three good rides at Newbury today and looks worth siding with in the Spreadex NEWBURY JOCKEYS market. First up is POLISH in the 1.50, who tends to peak at about this time of year. He stepped up on these season’s previous efforts when fourth at Ludlow last month and his record in February stands at 141 (2-3), with the fourth place coming in a 17-runner handicap hurdle. He won this race last year at 14-1 and runs off the same handicap mark today. SURTITLE went close in a bumper here last time – finishing second by a neck at 12-1 under Brennan – and looks interesting on his hurdles debut in the 4.10. Brennan’s final mount is impressive Chepstow bumper winner HULLNBACK who looks a horse of some potential (4.45).

Recommendation: Buy PADDY BRENNAN in Newbury Jockeys

NEWBURY 4.45

Fergal O’Brien has a strong hand in this bumper and, though I already have an interest with his HULLNBACK with my buy of Paddy Brennan in the Newbury Jockeys market (see above), I also want MAMOON STAR on my side. This four-year-old gelding fared best of those ridden patiently when runner-up at Huntingdon in early October in a race that worked out well and steppe dup on that form when staying on from off the pace to grab third at 16-1 in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. That race might have been needed after a 12-week break and the step up from 1m6f will suit. He can be backed each-way at 10-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

Recommended: Back MAMOON STAR in Newbury 4.45

