Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Saturday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew showed a good profit with his sell of Racing Post Favs at Southwell on Friday (market made up at 50) and he has three bets/trades at Doncaster and Cheltenham on Saturday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday December 11th:

DONCASTER 12.55

FANTASTIKAS impressed with the manner of his victory at Lingfield last time, destroying his rivals under an aggressive frontrunning ride and clocking a fast time in the process. Such tactics are ideal for Doncaster’s chase course and, with odds-on favourite Threeunderthrufive possibly best right-handed, he looks the value in this three-runner Grade 2 novices’ chase. He can be bought at 28 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or backed at 5-2 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back FANTASTIKAS in Doncaster 12.55

CHELTENHAM 1.15

BUN DORAN appreciated the strong pace set by Editeur De Gite when keeping on into a 14-1 fourth in a similar race on the Old Course here last month and looks backable again. Best at this time of year, that latest run took his record in November or December to 143121221753 (4-12), with the two out-of-the-frame efforts in Grade 2 company. He can be backed each-way at 13-2 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bet place-only at 6-4. He’s currently priced at 10-13 in the 50-25-10 spread market.

CHELTENHAM 3.00

Five-year-olds have a five from 11 record in the 2m1f Grade International Hurdle this century and one two occasions they were doubly represented. GUARD YOUR DREAMS, the only horse of that age group in this year’s line-up, looks very interesting now cutting back in trip after his Grade 2 Ascot third to Buzz three weeks ago. A recent run has also been key to success in today’s contest and he looks very solid. But at 16 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back him in the fixed odds betting at 9-2.

Will Guard Your Dreams power up the Cheltenham hill as Andrew is predicting? Watch the action unfold using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.