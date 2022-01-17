Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew kicks off the new week with three recommended bets/trades at Fakenham’s jumps fixture and Wolverhampton’s all-weather meeting. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday January 17th

FAKENHAM WINNING DISTANCES

Fakenham is a sharp track but those with suspect stamina are often found out, as the pace is usually relentless. This can exaggerate winning distances and if we throw small fields of usually modest horses and soft ground into the mix, a buy of winning distances could be warranted. Aggregate WINNING DISTANCES came in at 41.25 on New Year’s Day, 58.75 at the December meeting and 55.25 at the November fixture.

Watch the Fakenham action throughout Monday afternoon by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

FAKENHAM 2.50

TINY TANTRUM heads the market for this staying handicap hurdle after running second over course and distance last time but may have been flattered. It was a big advantage to race wide that day and he stayed off the rail throughout. He remains a maiden after seven starts and his six rivals have all won at least once in their careers. Spreadex have him at 23-26 in their 50-25-10 market and he rates a sell. Fixed odds punters may prefer to side with AVITHOS – she thrives at this time of year and was an impressive winner on her sole course outing. At the time of writing she was a 5-1 shot with Spreadex.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.30

PATSY FAGAN was a rare low-drawn winner over 6f at Southwell last time and can follow up. Connor Murtagh managed to steer him out of the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail from a relatively early stage but he still wasn’t best positioned and he could have more to offer. His record in 6f handicaps on left-handed tracks, turf or all-weather, stands at 22110121 (4-8) suggesting he’ll be difficult to keep out of the first two places.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis