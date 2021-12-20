Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount scans Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew made a small profit with his buy of BRYONY FROST on Sunday and starts the new week with two bets/trades at Musselburgh. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday December 20th:

MUSSELBURGH 12.15

MEXICAN BOY was undone by the very steady early gallop at Uttoxeter last time but still finished a respectable third at 12-1. He wears a first-time tongue-tie today and Olly Murphy does well with this headgear, scoring with 24 of the 91 qualifiers for a profit of £18.61 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those travelling more than 300 miles to the races, as Mexican Boy does today, recorded form figures of 1162421 (3-7) for a profit of £8.50. He can be backed at 7-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought in the 50-25-10 market on the spreads.

. Recommendation: Back MEXICAN BOY in Musselburgh 12.15

MUSSEBURGH JOCKEYS

Having taken on BRIAN HUGHES in the MUSSELBURGH opener (see 12.15 preview) it could be worth a sell of the jockey – whose spread is set at 65-69 – in the Spreadex JOCKEYS market. DURRAGH, his mount in the 12.45, is a seven-race maiden who often finishes weakly after failing to settle and might do so again in a race devoid of early pace. He rides favourite BROADWAY JOE in the 1.15 but the race he won here last month was a weak affair and he might struggle to get past lone pacesetter AWAY AT DAWN. SOMEWHAT CLOUDY is on the drift in the 2.15 and the mare has a lot of weight to carry, while SPIDER’S BITE needs the first-time visor to work if he’s to trouble the judge in the 2.45.

