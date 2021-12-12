Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a close look at Monday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew selected 11-2 Carlisle winner MOONLIGHT SPIRIT from two bets on Sunday and starts the new week with three bets/trades at Plumpton and Wolverhampton. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Monday December 13th:

PLUMPTON 12.30

AUCUNRISQUE won well at Stratford on October’s reappearance and was a big eyecatcher when bidding to follow up at Cheltenham later the same month where he finished a close-up fourth, doing best of the prominent racers (first three came from midfield or further back). He failed to settle when the 5-2 favourite for a Listed bumper at the same venue next time but still only went down by a length and a half in third place. This point-to-point winner will appreciate having an obstacle to jump and a clear round should see him go close at least in a race his trainer has won for the past two seasons. Back him each-way in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

PLUMPTON FAVOURITES

The market tends to get it right at Plumpton at this time of year, with SP FAVOURITES showing a level stakes profit in December since the beginning of the century (102 winners from 243 runners, 43.2% strike-rate, +£7.61). Favourites were 11 from 14 across the two meetings here in December 2019 and seven from 15 last year. We have to go back 12 meetings to 2014 to find the last time there were fewer than three winning favourites at a Plumpton December meeting. Letting the market decide and buying PLUMPTON FAVOURITES with Spreadex is the approach I’m adopting today.

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.00

GRANDFATHER TOM won easily over course and distance last month but he was up against nine hold-up horses in a ten-runner field and was allowed to dominate. That scenario looks highly unlikely here, as DARK SIDE PRINCE looks sure to press him for the early lead. The last-named has faced pace pressure in both all-weather starts this autumn/winter but that hasn’t prevented him from winning. Grandfather Tom looks likey to be forced against the inside rail, often the slowest part of the track, and I’d be surprised if he followed up. Sell him in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Dark Side Prince may find enough to complete his hat-trick, though fixed odds punters could do worse than back MUTABAAHY each-way.

