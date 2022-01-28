Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew enjoyed a place return from 14-1 shot BARRINGTON on Thursday and has two recommended bets/trades for Friday’s horse racing action. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday January 28th

DONCASTER 12.45

As is often the case, it paid to race wide on the hurdles course at Fakenham’s meeting on December 19th and those who took the inside route were at a huge disadvantage. The first clue arrived in the opening match race in which the 1-7 favourite Cool Stone trailed home nine lengths behind his sole rival after sticking to the inside like glue. Nico De Boinville, not always the quickest to latch on to a track bias, lined up towards the inside on Nicky Henderson’s COMMODORE MILLER in 2m4f maiden hurdle and that prove his undoing. He disputed the lead with odds-on favourite Conceroe, jumped well and looked to be going the better two out. However, the favourite wouldn’t go away and kept plugging away on the better ground on his outside to prevail by half a length. He left the firm impression that he would have won had he got out of the ‘swamp’ and can be supported in this similar contest. Spreadex have him at 11-14 in their 50-25-10 race market or he can be backed each-way at 6-1 in the fixed odds betting.

LINGFIELD 3.50

It’s very hard to get away from the claims of ENFRANCHISE in this 1m2f Class 4 handicap after she ran second in a hot Class 2 handicap over course and distance last Saturday. One firm went 9-4 when the betting opened yesterday but that was soon snaffled up and she was odds-on at the time of writing. However, the bet looks to be CLASSY DAME for the forecast or in the ‘without the favourite’ market. She was just touched off by subsequent winner Nuble over trip and track last time and looks set to encounter the required strong pace. Spread punters might want to buy the ‘Race Multi-Mules’ index. This multiplies the racecard number of the winner by that of the runner-up and will make up at 35 if Enfranchise and Classy Dame finished one-two as expected.

