Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed another shortie in THE TOOJUJMPA on Thursday (4th) and has three recommended bets/trades on Friday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday January 21st

SOUTHWELL 2.15

BACK FROM DUBAI clocked a fast time when scoring over course and distance 48 hours ago, taking his record this year to two from two. His wide draw will help him keep out of the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail and he can complete a quickfire hat-trick. He’s 9-4 with Spreadex in their fixed odds betting and 19-22 in the 50-25-10 spread market.

Follow the racing action throughout the day by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

SOUTHWELL 2.50

CUSTARD THE DRAGON is better known as a Fibresand performer but he was a huge eyecatcher on the new surface here last time out, running second of 14 from the worst of the drawn in stall 1 (winner drawn 14). He also finished second here on his penultimate start (at 40-1) and can go one better from a useful stall 7 draw today. Buy at 22 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market or back at 5-2 in the fixed odds market.

LINGFIELD 3.35

THIBAULT loves coming late off a strong pace, ideally in a big field, and everything looks right for him here. There are plenty of pace horses to tow him along and he’s very consistent in handicap hurdles, recording form figures of 12411U2452323 (3-13). Buy at 11 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 race market or back him each-way at 14-1.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis