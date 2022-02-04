Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday February 4th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew showed a good profit on Thursday by taking on two fancied runners in the 1.40 at Wincanton has he has two recommended bets/trades on Friday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday February 4th

CATTERICK 3.10

AMERICAN GERRY is the 4-11 favourite with Spreadex but is 0-6 under Rules, finishing second on no less than five occasions. He’s a one-dimensional frontrunner who is won’t get cover from the forecast strong headwind in the straight and also jumps out to his right, hardly ideal on this left-handed track. Take him on by backing ‘THE FIELD’ at 2-1 in the Spreadex ‘FAV OR RAG’ market. Those looking for a bigger price could do worse than back 11-2 shot NOT WHAT IT SEEMS.

LINGFIELD 3.20

FAIR AND SQUARE has the worst of the draw in stall 1, is a 12-race maiden, and this pacesetter faces competition for the early lead from the runners in stalls 2, 3, and 4. Despite these negatives he’s the 11-8 favourite in the Spreadex fixed odds market. If he makes the running in the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail he’s going to be vulnerable to closers. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might prefer to consider siding with ACCELERANDO (13-2), who wasn’t best drawn when a close-up sixth at Wolverhampton on his recent stable debut, and hold-up performer COAST (16-1) who will relish the likely strong pace.

