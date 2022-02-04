Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday February 4th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets & £10 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets
- Spread free bets available
- Horse racing live streaming
- Spreads and fixed odds together
Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:
Andrew showed a good profit on Thursday by taking on two fancied runners in the 1.40 at Wincanton has he has two recommended bets/trades on Friday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday February 4th
CATTERICK 3.10
AMERICAN GERRY is the 4-11 favourite with Spreadex but is 0-6 under Rules, finishing second on no less than five occasions. He’s a one-dimensional frontrunner who is won’t get cover from the forecast strong headwind in the straight and also jumps out to his right, hardly ideal on this left-handed track. Take him on by backing ‘THE FIELD’ at 2-1 in the Spreadex ‘FAV OR RAG’ market. Those looking for a bigger price could do worse than back 11-2 shot NOT WHAT IT SEEMS.
Recommendation: Oppose AMERICAN GERRY in Catterick 3.10
LINGFIELD 3.20
FAIR AND SQUARE has the worst of the draw in stall 1, is a 12-race maiden, and this pacesetter faces competition for the early lead from the runners in stalls 2, 3, and 4. Despite these negatives he’s the 11-8 favourite in the Spreadex fixed odds market. If he makes the running in the ‘swamp’ on the inside rail he’s going to be vulnerable to closers. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might prefer to consider siding with ACCELERANDO (13-2), who wasn’t best drawn when a close-up sixth at Wolverhampton on his recent stable debut, and hold-up performer COAST (16-1) who will relish the likely strong pace.
Recommendation: Oppose FAIR AND SQUARE in Lingfield 3.20
Spreadex Free Bets – Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets & 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets
All SportsLens readers can get a great Spreadex new customer offer if to try a spot of spread betting for themselves. Sign up and place a £10 qualifying fixed odds bet and receive a bundle of £30 in free bets. To claim all of that, simply follow these steps:
-
- Go to spreadex.com
- Register your account details
- Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once that settles, get a £10 free fixed odds bet plus a £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet
- The second £10 free fixed odds bet and second £5 free Winning Favourites horse racing spread bet are credited 24 hours later.
All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.