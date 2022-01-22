Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has unearthed some fascinating angles for Saturday’s racing and shares his thoughts below.

Andrew heads to Haydock, Lingfield and Wolverhampton for his five selections on Saturday January 22nd. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

LINGFIELD 12.45

TOTALLY CHARMING (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

It’s not been easy to win from low draws on the round course (6f+) at Southwell since the Tapeta surface was introduced, especially in handicaps of 8+ runners. Horses drawn 1, 2 or 3 in those races often make good bets next time, regardless of where they finished at Southwell. They’ve won 12 of their 65 starts for a profit of £18.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. This angle threw up winners Custard The Dragon and Asadjumeirah yesterday and TOTALLY CHARMING, runner-up from stall 2 at Southwell last time, can go one better, The step back up to 1m2f will suit.

HAYDOCK 3.45

THE LAST DAY (system – fresh)

THE LAST DAY has tasted defeat at relatively short odds (7-4, 11-4, 3-1 and 9-2) every time he’s been returned to the track quickly (within six weeks of a previous run). However, since his racecourse debut his record after a longer layoff reads 191141F1156 (5-10) for a profit of £21.32 to a £1 level stake. He disappointed in both starts last term but is only 1lb higher than when bolting up at Aintree on his reappearance in the 2019/2020 season and, at around 14-1, is worth chancing to modest stakes.

LINGFIELD 4.10

RADETSKY (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam, last time out winners)

Since the beginning of 2015, Jane Chapple-Hyam has a 28 from 115 record with last time out winners (24.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £68.31 to a £1 level stake at SP. RADETSKY won very comfortably over course and distance last time, despite failing to settle, and can follow up.

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.30

RED EVELYN (system – Garswood 4yos)

RED EVELYN finished a solid 22-1 fourth of 12 at Lingfield last Saturday and looks a potential improver now racing on Tapeta for the first time. progeny of the sire Garswood tend to improve with age and had we simply bet all the four-year-olds on the Flat (turf or all-weather) we’d have won 31 of our 182 bets (17%) and made a profit of £114.25.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.30

FRISTEL (system – Mark Loughnane, first run in an all-weather handicap)

Backing Mark Loughnane runners when they have their first crack at an all-weather handicap would have returned a profit of £89.83 to a £1 level stale at SP and FRISTEL, who has caught the eye over shorter trips here the last twice, looks a likely improver now that he switches from novice company.

