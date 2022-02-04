Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew stats-based approach to betting finds regular winners and he shares his findings for Saturday’s racing below.

Get up to £20 Back in Cash by Signing up to SBK

There’s some cracking action on Saturday February 5th and Andrew has six selections at Sandown, Musselburgh, Lingfield and Kempton. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

SANDOWN 12.40

BALKEO (system – Nicky Henderson, first run after a wind operation)

Nicky Henderson has a good record with his runners returning from wind surgery, especially at this time of year. Had we backed them all from January to March we’d have won 13 of our 45 bets (29% strike-rate) and made a profit of £41.79 to a £1 level stake at SP. BALEKO, who runs in the Shiskin colours, ran to a good level of form in France and looks a fascinating contender on his British debut.

Back BALKEO at SBK

MUSSELBURGH 12.57

KILTEALY BRIGGS (system – progeny of Fame And Glory in first-time cheekpieces, top 6 last time out)

Progeny of the sire Fame And Glory have a good record in first-time cheekpieces, with those who finished in the top 6 last time out winning nine of their 36 starts for a profit of £19.88. KILTEALLY BRIGGS drops in grade after his third to Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor in Grade 1 company at Kempton last time and can regain the winning thread in the first-time headgear.

Bet On KILTEALY BRIGGS at SBK

LINGFIELD 1.11

AJARYAAL (system – sire Siyouni, 4yo+ on Polytrack)

AJARYAAL was switched to race in the deep stuff on the inside rail when third at Southwell last time (7-4 favourite) and his close-up third can be upgraded. Progeny of his sire Siyouni have a great record on Polytrack, especially in their four-year-old season, and he won on this surface at Kempton on his penultimate start.

MUSSELBURGH 1.29

LYRICAL GENUIS (system – Charlie Longsdon, first-time cheekpieces)

LYRICAL GENIUS, the 12-1 outsider of three at the time of writing, isn’t without hope. He’s won three of his four career starts (including his point-to-point success) and found the ground softer than ideal when only fifth at Huntingdon last time. The cheekpieces go on here and, since the start of 2011, his trainer has a 29 from 149 record when using the headgear for the first time, for a profit of £30.33 to a £1 level stake at SP.

Bet On LYRICAL GENIUS at SBK

LINGFIELD 4.00

SPYCATCHER (system – Karl Burke in Class 1 sprints on the all-weather)

Since the beginning of 2010, Karl Burke has a five from 19 record in Class 1 sprints on the all-weather for a profit of £30.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. At Lingfield only their record is four wins and a second from nine runners for a profit of £29.50. SPYCATCHER has finished second by a neck and third by half a length in his two runs on synthetics and makes each-way appeal.

KEMPTON 7.00

CLOSING BELL (system – sire Siyouni, 4yo+ on Polytrack)

Progeny of the sire Siyouni, aged four or older, have a 30 from 143 record on Polytrack (21% strike-rate) for a profit of £57.98 to a £1 level stake at SP. CLOSING BELL, who found 8.6f too far on Tapeta at Wolverhampton on her handicap debut, ran with credit dropped to 6f at the same venue latest time, keeping on into a 25-1 sixth from a poor wide draw. This in-between trip of 7f looks ideal, as does the return to Polytrack for the first time since her best-of-the-hold-up-horses fourth in a hot Chelmsford novice in November.

Deposit £20 & Get £20 Back in Cash on Losses with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit made with promo code SBS21 must be at least £20/€20 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £20. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or any virtual and prepaid cards don’t qualify for this promotion. These include virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within seven days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Debit Card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit after 17:00 GMT on 30 September 2021. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.