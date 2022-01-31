Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to highlight value selections and shares his thoughts for Monday below.

Andrew starts the new week with two bets at Punchestown on Monday January 31st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

PUNCHESTOWN 2.20

COPPER NATION (system – oppose Wille Mullins hurdlers in first-time hoods)

TAKE TEA is trading at around 6-4 for this 2m4f maiden hurdle but wears a hood for the first time which is a negative angle where Willie Mullins-trained hurdlers are concerned. Since the beginning of 2015, just ten of the 80 qualifiers have won for a loss of £35.58 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 16.61). COPPER NATION, the likely pace angle on a track that favours frontrunners, is a viable alternative at around the 8-1 mark.

PUNCHESTOWN 2.50

GENI DE LA COUR (system – oppose Wille Mullins hurdlers in first-time hoods)

Mullins also saddles another short-priced favourite this maiden hurdle in the shape of CLASSIC GETAWAY. He too is no good thing despite quotes of 2-5 and I’d rather have an each-way bet on GENI DE LA COUR. He ran with promise at Tramore on New Year’s Day on his jumps/stable debut after a long absence and the better ground could suit.

