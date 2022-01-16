Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to uncover value bets and shares his thoughts for Monday’s racing below.

FAKENHAM 1.40

SURE TOUCH (system – Olly Murphy, first-time tongue-tie)

Olly Murphy has a 24 from 94 record with his runners in a first-time tongue-tie and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £15.61 to a £1 level stake at SP. Over hurdles only, he’s 21 from 73 for a profit of £25.23. SURE TOUCH, whose sole success came at this time last year in a Wincanton bumper on heavy going, will enjoy these conditions and looks to have been found a good opportunity to break his duck over hurdles.

CHEPSTOW 4.15

AMLOVI (system – Adrian Wintle, local tracks)

Adrian Wintle has a great recent record at the two tracks closest to his Gloucestershire base – Bath and Chepstow – scoring with 20 of his 79 runners (25.3% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £83.63 to a £1 level stake at SP. Only two of those runners came over jumps here at Chepstow, a 6-1 winner and a 125-1 faller. AMLOVI bounced back from three non-completions with a respectable 25-1 fourth of 13 at Uttoxeter on New Year’s Eve and tends to go well at this time of year, winning on his first start in the new year in 2020 and finishing third at 11-1 last year.

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.30

BLACK ECHO (system – Olympic Glory AW runners, Fibresand or Tapeta)

Progeny of the sire Olympic Glory have a healthy strike-rate on non-Polytrack all-weather surfaces, landing 15 of their 86 starts (17.4%) for a profit of £130.99 to a £1 level stake at SP. BLACK ECHO could only finish sixth of ten over course and distance on his stable debut earlier this month but he was 16-1 and actually fared second best of those to come from off the pace in a race that favoured handy types. Runner-up Bearing Bob, best of the closers, was just touched off in a higher grade next time to give the form a boost. It might be prudent to save on CHAMPAGNE DIAL as she was only half a length behind Black Echo in that race when also inconvenienced by the steady gallop.

