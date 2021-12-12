Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has cranked up his stats machine to unearth a few more gems for Monday’s racing.

Andrew found 7-2 Southwell winner MOZZARO from two bets on Sunday and has two more selections on Monday December 13th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

CHELMSFORD 1.15

INTRIGUING LADY (system – Mark Johnston, wore first-time cheekpieces on latest outing)

Top trainer Mark Johnston has a surprisingly poor record with horses who sport headgear for the first time, though they often make good bets next time. Since the beginning of 2014 had we backed all his runners who wore first-time cheekpieces on their latest outing we’d have won seven of our 19 bets and made a profit of £4.46 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who finished fourth or worse in the headgear last time won five of their 11 starts at the next time of asking, suggesting that pace angle INTRIGUING LADY is worth a bet now that she drops to claiming level.

CHELMSFORD 3.15

GOT NO DOLLARS (system – breeding, Showcasing/Dansili cross on the all-weather)

Progeny of Showcasing have a good record on the all-weather and those crossed with Dansili have a 14 from 55 record (25.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £35.01 to a £1 level stake at SP. On Polytrack only, that improves to 12 from 39 (+£45.76) and GOT NO DOLLARS, who caught the eye from a poor draw over 7f here last time, will appreciate the drop back to 6f. His record over this trip for current trainer Stuart Williams stands at 1231 (2-4) and he’s worth an interest despite another wide draw.

