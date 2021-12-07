Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has unearthed several statistical gems for Wednesday’s action.

Andrew heads to Hexham, Kempton and Wolverhampton for five horse racing selections on Wednesday December 8th.

WOLVERHAMPTON 12.10

SEAGULLS NEST (system – Mick Appleby stable switchers)

SEAGULLS NEST, ex-Mick Channon, looks very interesting on his debut for Mick Appleby. His new handler does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other trainers, scoring with 80 of the 455 qualifiers (17.6% strike-rate) for a huge profit of £300.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s two from four with horses that came from the Channon yard and Seagulls Nest, though yet to race here, is bred to appreciate Tapeta.

HEXHAM 12.50

REAL ARMANI (system – sire Sulamani, second start after a wind operation)

Progeny of Sulamani do well on their second start following wind surgery, landing seven of their 27 starts (25.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £34.20 the usual £1 stake. Over hurdles only, the score is five from 16 (+£33.83). REAL ARMANI struggled to see out the four-mile trip here last month on his first start after the wind surgery and will be happier back at three miles. His record over trip and track reads 112223 (2-7).

WOLVERHAMPTON 2.40

THE FIRST HURRAH (system – Kevin Philippart De Foy stable switchers)

Kevin Philippart De Foy has a seven from 25 record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards for a profit of £14.55 to a £1 level stake at SP. THE FIRST HURRAH showed form here for Charlie Fellowes and might be able to break her duck.

KEMPTON 6.30

MAJESTIC TEJAAN (system – Tom Ward stable switchers, all-weather only)

Tom Ward is four from 14 on the all-weather with horses that have joined him from other yards and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £21.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Three others finished second (12-1, 3-1 and 9-4) and MAJESTIC TEJAAN looks interesting on his first start since leaving Richard Fahey’s yard.

KEMPTON 7.30

AFKAAR (system – Mark Loughnane, first run in an all-weather handicap)

Mark Loughnane has a good record with his horses having their first go in an all-weather handicap, whether they were making their handicap debuts or had run in turf handicaps before. Since the beginning of 2010, backing them all would have found 13 winners from 131 bets for a profit of £92.33 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners = 7.2). AFKAAR, a minor winner in France, has been gelded ahead of his British debut and could surprise.

