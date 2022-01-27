Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – January 28th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew loads his stats gun and takes aim at Friday’s racing…

Andrew was among the winners again on Thursday with MALINAS ISLAND and has three selections for Friday January 28th.

HUNTINGDON 2.00

WHAT A GLANCE (system – David Dennis, Huntingdon handicaps)

David Dennis has an 11 from 49 record with his handicappers (hurdlers or chasers) at Huntingdon for a profit of £23.45 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who had finished within 20 lengths of the winner on their most recent outing were ten from 31 for a profit of £34.95. WHAT A GLANCE could only finish a 13-length ninth at Ludlow last time when fitted with a first-time tongue-tie but had had a wind operation since and could bounce back at a nice price.

HUNTINGDON 3.10

BELLS OF PETERBORO (system – 3m+ handicap hurdles, last time out winners, top speed)

Supporting last-time out winners who clocked a good speed figure (a Proform figure of 67+) has produced profits in 3m+ handicap hurdles, with 112 winners from 411 qualifiers in the past 10 years for a profit of £92.17 to the usual £1 stake. BELLS OF PETERBORO romped home by 22 lengths in a good time at Chepstow on his latest outing and can follow up.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.15

BEGGARMAN (system – sire Toronado on Tapeta)

Progeny of the sire Toronado have a solid record on Tapeta, especially here at Wolverhampton. Had we backed them blind we’d be in front to the tune of £58.51 and BEGGARMAN, whose sole course outing saw him go down by a head in second at 16-1 holds very strong claims in this 2m handicap.

