Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew stats-based approach to betting finds regular winners and he shares his Friday thoughts below.

Andrew was among the winners again on Thursday with LOVE YOUR WORK and had two more selections placed. He has four picks on Friday February 4th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites:

CHEPSTOW 1.55

HIS OSCAR (system – Rebecca Curtis, first-time tongue-tie)

Rebecca Curtis has a 15 from 51 record (29.4% strike-rate) with her runners in a first-time tongue-tie and perhaps HIS OSCAR can end a quiet spell for the yard when he contests this novices’ hurdle. He’s finished well beaten in two maiden hurdles since falling with the race at his mercy in a point-to-point but the headgear could bring about improvement.

CHEPSTOW 2.25

BURROWS PARK (system – Venetia Williams handicappers, first run after a wind operation, fresh)

Venetia Williams has a phenomenal record with her handicappers on their first start following wind surgery, with those returning from a break of at least 150 days winning ten of their 22 starts for a profit of £70.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. BURROWS PARK showed very little in four runs last term but is 4lb below his last winning mark and worth chancing on his belated seasonal return.

CHEPSTOW 3.30

LA CAVSA NOSTRA (system – early pace in Chepstow handicap chases)

Early pace is the key ingredient to success in handicap chases at Chepstow and, since racing resumed after lockdown, had we simply bey all last-time-out frontrunners, regardless of where they finished in their prep race, we’d have won nine of our 50 bets and made a profit of £38.08. Those who won last time out were four from seven in this period (+£10.33) and LA CAVSA NOSTRA falls into this category. That win came in a weak contest at Sedgefield back in November but he runs well fresh and has form figures over 3m+ for his current yard of 1U1 (2-3).

NEWCASTLE 5.15

BENEFICIARY (system – Karl Burke, second-time-out 3yos on the all-weather)

BENEFICIARY ran a nice race over course and distance on his debut last month, finishing a 9-1 third of 14 to Annaf, who has since run second in a good race at Kempton. Since the beginning of 2010, Karl Burke is 11 from 51 with his second-time-out three-year-olds for a profit of £82.75 to a £1 level stake at SP.

