Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has some interesting new angles for Friday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew heads to Uttoxeter, Ascot and Dundalk for his four recommended horse racing bets on Friday December 17th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

UTTOXTER 1.25

WILL STING (system – Scorpion handicap chasers in first-time cheekpieces)

Progeny of Scorpion have a useful record in handicap chases when fitted with first-time cheekpieces, winning ten of their 48 starts for a profit of £16.58 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who had raced within the past four weeks won seven of their 26 starts for a profit of £24.83 and WILL STING, who recorded a good time when fourth over hurdles at Doncaster 20 days ago, looks worth a speculative punt on his chase debut.

ASCOT 2.55

GLADIATEUR ALLEN (system – Jane Williams December runners)

In-form Jane Williams has a good record with her December runners, scoring with ten of the 38 qualifiers since taking out a licence in her own name in 2018. Backing these blind would have returned a profit of £21.09 to a £1 level stake at SP. GLADIATEUR ALLEN won gamely at Exeter on his chase debut and looks the value bet to follow up in this Grade 2 contest.

UTTOXETER 3.10

KING FERDINAND (system – Tom Lacey, second run in a handicap hurdle)

Tom Lacey does well with his hurdlers in their early handicap starts, the handicap debutants are 14 from 66 since the spring of 2016 for a profit of £41.25 and those having their second run in a handicap hurdle, as KING FERDINAND does today, are 13 from 61 in the same period for a profit of £31.10. The ground was probably too quick for him when he was a 33-1 seventh over course and distance on his handicap debut last month and he may be able to outrun similar odds today.

DUNDALK 5.00

BUSINESS (system – Siyouni progeny on Polytrack, 4yo+)

Progeny of Siyouni have a solid record on Polytrack and they tend to improve with age. Those aged four plus have a 25 from 129 record for a profit of £50.58 to a £1 level stake at SP. BUSINESS contributed with a course and distance maiden win on his second start for his current handler and can follow up.

