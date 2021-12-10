Leading racing advisor, journalist and broadcaster Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to unearth value selections and shares his thoughts below.

Andrew hit the crossbar with THE GAME IS ON yesterday (close third at 40-1) and has four selections at Cheltenham, Bangor and Doncaster for Friday December 10th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

CHELTENHAM 1.50

FONTAINE COLLONGES (system – Venetia Williams handicap chasers in December, recent run)

The 1m7f trip on good to soft ground provided an insufficient stamina test for FONTAINE COLLONGES at Wetherby on his comeback and the 5-2 favourite had to settle for fourth place. He was heavily backed when scoring over 2m4f at Warwick next time and remains open to plenty of improvement. Since the beginning of 2012, trainer Venetia Williams is 55 from 237 with her handicap chasers in December who were returning from a recent outing (within 28 days) for a profit of £70.56 to a £1 level stake at SP).

BANGOR 2.05

ZAFAR (system – Donald McCain, handicap hurdles at Bangor)

Since the beginning of 2011, Donald McCain has a 47 from 235 record in handicap hurdles at Bangor-on-Dee, one of his local tracks, for a profit of £90.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. The consistent ZAFAR looked in need of further when third at Sedgefield on last month’s reappearance and will be happier back over today’s 2m7f trip.

CHELTENHAM 2.25

COMMODORE (system – Venetia Williams chasers, first run after a wind operation)

COMMODORE failed to win last season but was a close second at 20-1 on his reappearance and he won first time out in the 2018-2019 season on his return from wind surgery. Venetia Williams has an eight from 20 record with her chasers on their first start back following a wind operation for a profit of £54.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s only 3lb higher than for last season’s near miss and can go close at least on his return from another bout of wind surgery.

DONCASTER 3.25

BERMEO (system – 10-year-olds in veterans’ handicap chases, finished sixth or worse last time out)

Ten-year-olds, the youngest age group eligible to compete, win more than their fair share of veterans’ handicap chases, though we’d lose money be backing them blind. However, those who finished sixth or worse on their latest start have a 62 from 414 record for a profit pf £100.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. There are two qualifiers here – BERMEO and WILLIAM OF ORANGE – with the former just preferred. He’s failed to complete the course in two runs for Tim Vaughan in amateur riders’ handicap chases at Cheltenham this season but is now 14lb lower than when third at the same venue on his final run for Johnny Farrelly and the smaller field will suit.

