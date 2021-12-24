Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has several more statistical gems for Boxing Day.

There’s wall-to-wall racing on Boxing Day and Andrew has found six bets, some of them at huge prices. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

SEDGEFIELD 12.15

BOLLIN PHOENIX (system – Tim Easterby, first-time blinkers)

The Tim Easterby first-time blinkers system usually gets wheeled out in the Flat season but he also does well with his hurdlers in this headgear, scoring with five of the 14 qualifiers since 2014 for a profit of £10.38. BOLLIN PHOENIX, beaten by almost identical margins in three runs in maiden and novice hurdles, might show more now handicapping for the first time and is a massive price (33-1 at the time of writing).

WOLVERHAMPTON 1.50

NEAT AND DANDY (system – Mark Loughnane, first run in an all-weather handicap)

NEAT AND DANDY got off the mark over a shorter trip in maiden company here a couple of weeks ago and should relish the step up to this extended mile on his handicap debut. His trainer does well with his runners having their first attempt at an all-weather handicap, scoring with 13 of the 128 qualifiers in the last ten years for a profit of £95.33.

WETHERBY 2.10

EMPIRE STEEL (system – Sandy Thomson winter runners)

Simply backing every horse Sandy Thomson has run between November 1st and the end of February would have found 89 winners from 529 bets for a very healthy profit of £232.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. EMPIRE STEEL, available at 6-1 when the betting opened a couple of days in advance of his reappearance run at Haydock last month, was backed into 11-4 second favouritism for that Class 2 staying contest in his bid to make it three seasonal debut wins out of three. The seven-year-old travelled well, trading at 1.81 in running, but mistakes at the third last and second last fences didn’t aid his cause and he was one and a half lengths behind 7-4 favourite Strictlyadancer at the line. His three wins have come on soft ground and he can go one better with conditions to suit.

HUNTINGDON 2.22

RAFFLES GITTANE (system – Harry Whittington with young French-bred chasers)

French-bred chasers tend to mature earlier than their British and Irish counterparts and are often asked to race over fences from an early stage of their careers. Harry Whittington does well with such types and had be only backed those aged six or younger we’d have won 17 of our 43 bets (39.5% strike-rate) and made a profit of £21.26 to a £1 level stake at SP. RAFFLES GITTANE was only fourth at Sedgefield on his chase debut in October but that was his first run for six months, his first following a wind operation and he became outpaced over the 2m1f trip. The step up to 2m4f could suit and he’s taken to cause a minor upset (he was trading at around 10-1 at the time of writing).

FONTWELL 2.52

PERCUSSION (system – sire Malinas, 2m4f+ on good to soft or softer going)

Backing all progeny of the sire Malinas over trips of 2m4f or further would have returned a profit of £60.79 to a £1 level stake at SP, thanks to 65 winners from 362 bets (18%). PERCUSSION has been noted as putting in good late work on quickish ground at Southwell the last twice and should relish the stiffer test of stamina.

MARKET RASEN 3.25

BENDY BOW (system – sire Malinas, 2m4f+ on good to soft or softer going)

BENDY BOW is a qualifier on the same angle as Percussion (see above). He has been off the track since November of last year but has gone well fresh in the past, finishing second at 22-1 on heavy ground at Leicester on his 2019/2020 reappearance, and has each-way claims at a similar price today.

