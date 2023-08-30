Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has claimed that Brennan Johnson is not good enough to be a starter under coach Ange Postecoglou.

According to reports, the Premier League heavyweights are pushing hard to bring Johnson to Spurs before the transfer window closes on September 1. Following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, the Lilywhites are lacking options up top. Johnson, who is capable of covering every single position in attack, has emerged as a person of interest.

Burley believes Tottenham Hotspur will get a squad player in Johnson

Nottingham Forest hold the player in high regard and are not looking to sell this summer. To have their way, Spurs could have to pay as much as $63.50 million for the 22-year-old attacker.

Former Premier League man Burley lauded Johnson’s versatility but claimed that he might just end up being a squad player for the Lilywhites. Giving his verdict on the transfer, Burley said on ESPN:

“He [Ange Postecoglou] would be beefing up the squad, he can play anywhere across the frontline. I get the feeling from the Scottish journalists that he’s trying to go back to Celtic for a couple of the Japanese players he worked with. We could see some movement on that front. With Brennan Johnson, I think he’s a good player in addition to what they have, but I don’t see him coming in and being in the starting XI.”

Johnson has been with Nottingham Forest since joining them from Lincoln City in May 2021. He has thus far featured in 108 games for the clubs in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 12 assists. His contract with Nottingham runs out in June 2026.

Johnson could really struggle to break into Spurs XI

Although Johnson really is a versatile player, we believe he would not have it easy breaking into Postecoglou’s starting XI. The coach has taken a liking to the aggression Richarlison demonstrates, which Johnson simply cannot match at the moment. Additionally, Dejan Kulusevski has proven himself to be an integral part of the starting XI since joining from Juventus, initially on loan, in January 2022. Although he is a natural right-winger, he has proven to be just as effective in attacking.

That just leaves us with Heung-min Son on the left wing. The Korean is easily Spurs’ best player, meaning he is unlikely to sit on the bench when fit. All things considered, Burley’s assessment of the situation seems to be on point.