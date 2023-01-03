Featured

Professional Game Streamers to Rake in Over $100M in 2023, 22% more than a Year Ago

Jastra Kranjec
In the professional game streaming industry, there are quite a few big names with millions of followers, making millions of dollars through subscriptions, advertising, and brand sponsorships. Some of these gamers have managed to make a few million before even turning 20. However, their profits are set to jump even higher this year.

According to data presented by Sports Lens, professional game streamers are expected to make more than $100 million in 2023, or 22% more than last year.

The Highest Annual Revenue Growth so Far

The industry of watching other people play video games continues to surge in popularity. In 2020, when lockdown rules and COVID-19 restrictions made live broadcasts even more attractive to millions of people, Twitch, YouTube Gaming Live, and Facebook Gaming hit 28.7 billion hours watched, 81% more than before the pandemic. 2021 saw a 21% growth, with 34.6 billion hours watched on the three streaming platforms.

The surging demand for video game streaming content, as a core part of the gaming experience for many, led to the impressive growth of game streaming revenues. According to a Statista survey, professional eSports gamers and signed streamers made around $51 million in 2019. This figure jumped by more than 50% in the next two years, rising to $78.4 million in 2021. Last year saw $87.3 million in professional game streaming revenues, 11% more than a year before.

However, 2023 is set to witness the highest annual revenue growth, with streaming revenues expected to jump by 22.3% to $106.9 million.

The following years are set to witness just as impressive growth. Statista expects streaming revenues to grow by another 18% to $126 million in 2024. By 2025, the entire industry is set to reach a market volume of almost $145 million.

More than 580M People to Watch Game Streaming Content in 2023

Statista data show that more than 30% of the global professional game streaming revenues come from China. The world`s largest streaming market is expected to hit a market volume of $32.1 million this year, up from $25 million a year ago.

The United States ranked second with $14.8 million in revenue and a 13% market share. Mexico, Canada, and India follow, with $9.5 million, $4.5 million, and $4.3 million in game streaming revenues, respectively.

Besides impressive revenue growth, the game streaming market will also witness a substantial user increase. Last year, around 526 million worldwide watched game streaming content. This figure is projected to grow by 10% year-over-year to 580 million in 2023. By 2025, the entire market is expected to reach nearly 665 million people globally.

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
