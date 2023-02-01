Former NFL WR Brandon Stokley has slammed the Pro Bowl after the AFC roster was announced, saying that “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”.
The Pro Bowl roster has been announced for both the AFC and NFC, with a few picks tuning heads and raising questions as to why certain stars have been left out.
Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl?? He had 2 passing TD’s and 3 interceptions. He started 4 games and played in 5 games. What are we doing??? Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was. Time to be done with the Pro Bowl
— Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) January 31, 2023
With just two touchdowns and three interceptions to his name this season, Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley has made his way into the Pro Bowl in place of injured Bills QB Josh Allen.
Raiders QB Derek Carr also made the cut as an alternate for the Pro Bowl this season, meaning he will get to enjoy one final goodbye at the Allegiant Stadium after announcing that he would be leaving the only side he has been at in his career since 2014.
😂😂😂😂
Well… maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023
Carr takes the place of Joe Burrow who is also injured for the Pro Bowl and he won’t be the only star missing from this years game due to injury, with other huge names such as Patrick Mahomes also sitting out.
Full AFC Pro Bowl Roster
Quarterback (3)
- Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens
- Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders
Running back (3)
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback (1)
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide receiver (4)
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- Stefon Digs, Buffalo Bills
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end (2)
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
- Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
Offensive tackle (3)
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Offensive guard (3)
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
- Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills
- Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns
Center (2)
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
- Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans
Defensive end (3)
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen (3)
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside linebacker (3)
- Matt Judon, New England Patriots
- Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
- Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills
Inside/middle linebacker (2)
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback (4)
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety (1)
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety (2)
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Long snapper (1)
- Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans
Punter (1)
- AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend)
Placekicker (1)
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return specialist (1)
- Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars
Special teamer (1)
- Justin Hardee, New York Jets
