Former NFL WR Brandon Stokley has slammed the Pro Bowl after the AFC roster was announced, saying that “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”.

The Pro Bowl roster has been announced for both the AFC and NFC, with a few picks tuning heads and raising questions as to why certain stars have been left out.

Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl?? He had 2 passing TD’s and 3 interceptions. He started 4 games and played in 5 games. What are we doing??? Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was. Time to be done with the Pro Bowl — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) January 31, 2023

With just two touchdowns and three interceptions to his name this season, Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley has made his way into the Pro Bowl in place of injured Bills QB Josh Allen.

Raiders QB Derek Carr also made the cut as an alternate for the Pro Bowl this season, meaning he will get to enjoy one final goodbye at the Allegiant Stadium after announcing that he would be leaving the only side he has been at in his career since 2014.

Well… maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023

Carr takes the place of Joe Burrow who is also injured for the Pro Bowl and he won’t be the only star missing from this years game due to injury, with other huge names such as Patrick Mahomes also sitting out.

Full AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Quarterback (3)

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Running back (3)

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens Wide receiver (4) Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Stefon Digs, Buffalo Bills

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals Tight end (2) Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills Offensive tackle (3) Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills Offensive guard (3) Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns Center (2) Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3) Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers Outside linebacker (3) Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins

Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills Inside/middle linebacker (2) Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets Cornerback (4) Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins Free safety (1) Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers Strong safety (2) Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Long snapper (1)

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans

Punter (1) AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend) Placekicker (1) Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens Return specialist (1) Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars Special teamer (1) Justin Hardee, New York Jets

