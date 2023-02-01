Site News

Pro Bowl Slammed by Former NFL star: “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
Pro Bowl
Pro Bowl

Former NFL WR Brandon Stokley has slammed the Pro Bowl after the AFC roster was announced, saying that “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”.

The Pro Bowl roster has been announced for both the AFC and NFC, with a few picks tuning heads and raising questions as to why certain stars have been left out.

With just two touchdowns and three interceptions to his name this season, Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley has made his way into the Pro Bowl in place of injured Bills QB Josh Allen.

Raiders QB Derek Carr also made the cut as an alternate for the Pro Bowl this season, meaning he will get to enjoy one final goodbye at the Allegiant Stadium after announcing that he would be leaving the only side he has been at in his career since 2014.

Carr takes the place of Joe Burrow who is also injured for the Pro Bowl and he won’t be the only star missing from this years game due to injury, with other huge names such as Patrick Mahomes also sitting out.

Full AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Quarterback (3)

  • Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens
  • Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

Running back (3)

  • Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
  • Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback (1)

  • Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver (4)

  • Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
  • Stefon Digs, Buffalo Bills
  • Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end (2)

  • Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
  • Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Offensive tackle (3)

  • Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
  • Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
  • Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard (3)

  • Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
  • Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills
  • Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Center (2)

  • Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
  • Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans

Defensive end (3)

  • Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
  • Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

  • Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
  • Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
  • Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker (3)

  • Matt Judon, New England Patriots
  • Bradley Chubb, Miami Dolphins
  • Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

Inside/middle linebacker (2)

  • Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
  • C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback (4)

  • Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
  • Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
  • Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
  • Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety (1)

  • Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety (2)

  • Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Long snapper (1)

  • Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans

Punter (1)

  • AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders (replacement for Townsend)

Placekicker (1)

  • Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist (1)

  • Jamal Agnew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Special teamer (1)

  • Justin Hardee, New York Jets

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Pro Bowl
Site News

LATEST Pro Bowl Slammed by Former NFL star: “Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was”

Author image Olly Taliku  •  3min
Super Bowl tickets
Site News
How Much?! Super Bowl LVII Set to be One of the Most Expensive Ever With Mid-Field Prices Standing at $40k
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  1h

It is no secret that Super Bowl tickets are reserved for those able to afford such a sizeable expense, and the gradual upward trajectory of prices has reached a new…

Nathan Opoku
Site News
Syracuse University Soccer Star Nathan Opoku Signs For Premier League Club Leicester City
Author image Kyle Curran  •  22h

Premier League club Leicester City have signed Syracuse University soccer talent Nathan Opoku, and has been immediately loaned out to Belgian Pro League club OH Leuven, the sister club of…

Lebron
Site News
NBA Referees admit to ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Celtics-Lakers game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2023
Dana White Power Slap 1
Site News
Dana White Slammed For Power Slap League Fighters Pay
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 30 2023
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury Boxing
Site News
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Confirmed For February 26
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 27 2023
Damian Lillard
Site News
Damian Lillard Hits NBA’s Most Efficient Ever 60 Points in Trail Blazers Win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2023
Arrow to top