Prime Effect: Over 47,000 In Attendance For Colorado Spring Game

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deion Sanders has yet to coach an official game for the University of Colorado, but the effect that he has already had on the football program is undeniable.

Coach Prime arrived with plenty of fan fare. He originally got his start with Jackson State, where he coached for three seasons starting in 2020. He ran a successful program over the final two years, going a combined 23-3 and perfect 16-0 against conference opponents.

Colorado Sees 47,000+ Attendees For Spring Game

This success coupled with this status as a household name from his playing days made Sanders one of the hottest commodities on the coaching market for the 2023 cycle.

It ended up being the University of Colorado that was able to land Sanders to be their man in charge for the future, and the effects of his hiring have already shown. There was plenty of fan fare for his introduction to the school and the subsequent weeks and months of him settling into his new digs.

But it all became very apparent on Saturday as the team held their annual spring football game at Folsom Field in Boulder. Last season, the attendance for the event was around 2,000 people, with the home stands sparsely populated with a spattering of fans here and there.

The 2023 spring game was the complete opposite. The announced attendance for this year’s event was over 47,000, which is near sell-out numbers and more people than attended the last 7 Colorado spring games combined.

Plenty Of Work To Do In Turning Program Around

Deion Sanders was more of a figurehead during the event than anything. He was sporting a white, oversized cowboy hat, and spend most of the day behind the line of scrimmage as a motivator rather than direct play caller. The light snow and adverse conditions didn’t seem to do much to hamper any spirits in the house.

Some of the school’s alumni were in attendance, including Michael Westrbook and Kordell Stewart. A quote from former Buffalo player Jeremy Bloom:

“I’ve never seen this type of energy. This is the spring game, remember, a scrimmage. It’s unbelievable. Coach Prime has exceeded everybody’s expectations. I think a lot of people knew, including me, that if we could get him here, the buzz would be back. I don’t think anybody imagined this — even in your wildest expectations.”

There aren’t a whole lot of wild expectations that Sanders will be living up to during the upcoming season. He is taking over a program that has struggled mightily in recent memory, having had just one winning season since 2005. Last season’s team finished with a record of 1-11.

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their regular season on September 2nd as they visit TCU.

