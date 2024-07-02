Soccer

EURO 2024: Costa’s Heroics Propel Hapless Portugal To Shootout Win Over Solid Slovenia

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Diogo Costa Saved Portugal Against Slovenia
Diogo Costa Saved Portugal Against Slovenia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s out-of-sorts Portugal recorded a 3-0 shootout win over Slovenia after playing out a goalless draw over 120 minutes in their EURO 2024 Round-of-16 clash at Deutsche Bank Park on Monday night (July 1). Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa was the star of the show in Frankfurt, as his spectacular saves denied Slovenia their first knockout victory in the EUROs.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. Fail To Break Down Slovenia

One of the most stacked teams in EURO 2024 were the overwhelming favorites to claim the victory over Slovenia in the Round of 16. The result ultimately pointed that way, but the contest was much tighter than most expected.

Roberto Martinez fielded a fiery XI on Monday, featuring Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernando Silva in attack. The midfield, consisting of Vitinha and Joao Palhinha, alongside high-flying full-backs, Joao Cancelo and Nuno Mendes, regularly fed the attacking unit. Portugal also enjoyed a lot of possession and regularly made inroads into dangerous areas. However, it just did not come together inside the box.

The top scorer in European Championship history, Ronaldo had eight shots over the course of 120 minutes against Slovenia, four of which landed on target. Jan Oblak, however, refused to be beaten by his former rival. The 39-year-old even had the opportunity to fire his team into the lead from the penalty spot in the 105th minute, but Oblak saw his shot all the way through and dove to his left to deny the Real Madrid icon. Fernandes and Silva had one shot each, but it did not carry any merit. Leao, meanwhile, failed to register even a single shot in 76 minutes.

Diogo Costa Saves Portugal’s Blushes In EURO 2024 Showdown

After Portugal failed to breach Slovenia in 120 minutes, the game went to penalties, commencing a battle between two of the best goalkeepers in the business, Costa and Oblak. Portugal’s Costa was up first, and he set the tone by diving to his left and denying Josip Ilicic. Ronaldo then made amends for his earlier miss, beating Oblak for pace and sending the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Jure Balkovec stepped up to take Slovenia’s second spot kick, and Costa, once again, made a superb save. This time, the Porto goalkeeper lunged to his right to keep the ball from rattling the back of the net. Portugal’s second kick-taker Bruno Fernandes doubled his team’s advantage in the shootout, rolling the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Costa capped off his night by denying Slovenia’s third penalty taker Benjamin Verbic, leaping to his right and parrying it away to safety. Manchester City ace Silva took the decisive penalty for Os Navegadores, thumping it into the bottom-right corner to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Costa went into record books for his heroics against Slovenia, becoming the first goalkeeper in the European Championship history to save three penalties. He also became the first shot-stopper in EURO history to keep a clean sheet across 120 minutes and a penalty shootout.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Soccer

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Names 4 Teams Interested In Signing Eddie Nketiah

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 02 2024
Belgium Captain De Bruyne
Soccer
“Spoiled brat” – Journalist Hits Back At Kevin De Bruyne After The Manchester City Ace Called Him ‘Stupid’ Over Belgium Question
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 02 2024

Renowned journalist Tancredi Palmeri has branded Kevin De Bruyne a “spoiled brat” after the Manchester City midfielder called him “stupid” at a post-match conference following Belgium’s EURO 2024 exit. De…

European Championship Trophy
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Players Who Have Qualified for EURO 2024 Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 02 2024

The 2024 European Championship, aka EURO 2024, has been a rollercoaster. Over the last 16 days, the best players on the continent have awarded us with sensational performances, propelling their…

France International Rabiot Is A Free Agent
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Free Agents Available Right Now: France International Rabiot Claims Top Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 02 2024
Diogo Costa Saved Portugal Against Slovenia
Soccer
EURO 2024: Costa’s Heroics Propel Hapless Portugal To Shootout Win Over Solid Slovenia
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 02 2024
France Beat Belgium
Soccer
EURO 2024: France 1-0 Belgium – Drab Round-of-16 Clash Settled By Second-Half Own Goal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
Micah Richards Feels Sorry For England Star
Soccer
“You’re looking for relationships on the field” – Micah Richards Explains Why He Feels ‘Sorry’ For England Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 01 2024
Arrow to top