Soccer

“They don’t trust Ronaldo enough” – Stuart Pearce Accuses Portugal Players Of Not Passing The Ball To Al-Nassr Superstar During Czechia Clash

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo Frustrated
Cristiano Ronaldo Frustrated

Former England international Stuart Pearce has sensationally claimed Portugal players do not have enough trust in their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Pierce believes that Portugal’s playmakers, most notably Bernardo Silva, deliberately did not pass the ball to the Al-Nassr superstar during the EURO 2024 victory over Czechia.

One of the favorites for EURO 2024, Portugal kicked off their campaign with a clash against Group F rivals Czechia on Tuesday night (June 18). Despite having one of the most star-studded starting XIs in the world, Portugal failed to dominate proceedings in Leipzig.

They found themselves trailing in the 62nd minute, courtesy of a thumping strike from Czech attacker Lukas Provod. An unfortunate own goal from Robin Hranac allowed Portugal to equalize, but they had to wait until the second minute of injury time to score the winner. Substitute Francisco Conceicao popped up with the all-important strike to seal all three points against Czechia.

Stuart Pearce Accuses Portugal Stars Of Icing Cristiano Ronaldo Out

Ronaldo, who made history on Tuesday by becoming the first player to play in six European Championships, had a quiet night by his lofty standards. He had three shots on target but never looked like finding the back of the net. He also spent a lot of time out of action, as Czechia did their best to isolate the Al-Nassr ace.

Pearce, however, does not think Czechia should take all the credit for keeping Ronaldo quiet. He believes it was the 39-year-old’s own teammates who did not bring him into play.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said (via GOAL):

This might sound ridiculous, but [maybe] they don’t trust Ronaldo enough to keep supplying him with the ball, that type of thing. There’s been times in the games where he’s shown to feet and they’ve not popped the ball into his feet.

There was one with Bernardo Silva, it was one of these rogue passes [by Czech Republic] that got cut out. Bernardo Silva had it in the centre circle, Ronaldo peeled off in an inside-right position. I’m thinking, ‘If this was ten years ago, you slide it in front of him and you know full well he’s going to get there and score.’ He [Silva] denied the pass, and I found that quite strange.”

After failing to get off the mark in the tournament opener, Ronaldo will be eager to set the record straight on Matchday 2. It will be interesting to see how he fares when Portugal take on Group F leaders Turkiye on Saturday evening (June 22).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Frustrated
Soccer

LATEST “They don’t trust Ronaldo enough” – Stuart Pearce Accuses Portugal Players Of Not Passing The Ball To Al-Nassr Superstar During Czechia Clash

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024
Real Madrid Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin
Soccer
Report: 3 Premier League Clubs Eye Move For Real Madrid Star Andriy Lunin
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in the summer transfer window. Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin enjoyed a breakthrough…

New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Reveals When 23-Year-Old Transfer Target Will Decide Future Amid Interest From Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Liverpool could have to wait for over three weeks to know whether Jeremie Frimpong wants to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer…

UEFA EURO 2024 1
Soccer
UEFA EURO 2024: 5 Players Who Impressed On Matchday 1
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024
Ronaldo Portugal
Soccer
Portugal 2-1 Czechia: Chico Conceicao’s Late Winner Saves Cristiano Ronaldo’s Blushes In EURO 2024 Opener
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 19 2024
Germany Beat Scotland
Soccer
UEFA EURO 2024: Germany vs Hungary – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Manchester United Ace Marcus Rashord Earns More Than Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Report: Manchester United Set Marcus Rashford’s Price Tag Amid Interest From Barcelona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 18 2024
Arrow to top