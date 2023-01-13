College Football

‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Dieunerst Collin Signs NIL Deal With the Louisiana Fried Chicken Chain

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
popeyes meme kid
popeyes meme kid
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Dieunerst Collin went viral as a child when a video of him on Vine giving some side eye in a Popeyes restaurant became a meme. Fast forward to today and Collin is playing on the offensive line of Division II college football team Lake Erie College. With some help off the internet, Collin has now translated that meme into real cash as he signed an NIL deal with the Louisiana chain famous for their fried chicken.

From Meme to Money

Dieunerst Collin has managed to transform his years old meme into some real life dollars after signing an NIL deal with Popeyes. Collin, who now plays Division II football with Lake Erie College won a regional championship and a picture of him posing with the trophy inspired the internet to get their boy a deal with the ‘Louisiana Kitchen.’

A tweet by @JimMWeber started the momentum for the Popeyes deal.

The @Popeyes meme kid @CollinDieunerst is now a freshman offensive lineman at Division II Lake Erie College and if this guy doesn’t have an NIL deal by tomorrow, the Louisiana kitchen needs to clean house on upper management,” Weber’s tweet stated.

The tweet garnered attention quickly and has over 50,000 likes and close to 8,000 retweets. Included in those retweets was one from Collin himself, urging his followers to go to his Instagram page and tag Popeyes.

I NEED EVERYONE TO GO TO MY INSTAGRAM @dieunerst REPOST MY RECENT POST AND TAG @Popeyes. I JUST WANNA TALK,” Collin tweeted.

Whatever Collin and Popeyes talked about, ended up in Collin getting an NIL deal with the fried chicken franchise.

On Thursday, Popeyes tweeted that they were proud to welcome Dieunerst Collin to ‘the fam.’ Popeyes decided to go with a slogan that read ‘From Memes to Dreams,’ and also stated they are now the proud sponsor of Collin. Even though the value of the NIL deal is currently unknown, Collin is finally cashing in on his fame.

God bless the internet.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
bookiesscreens
College Football

LATEST Georgia and Alabama Very Early Favorites to be 2024 College Football Championship Winner

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2023
stetson bennett 6
College Football
Georgia Bulldogs Become Just Third Team to Win Back-To-Back College Football National Championships in BCS/CFP Era
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 10 2023

Monday night’s emphatic victory over TCU in the College Football National Championship means the Georgia Bulldogs join a very short list of teams that have managed to win back-to-back titles….

blake corum 5
College Football
Michigan’s Heisman Hopeful RB Blake Corum to Return Next Season
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 9 2023

One of the premier running backs in college football is set to return next season. Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum will forgo his option to enter the 2023 NFL…

How to Bet on the College Football Playoffs in TX Texas Sports Betting Sites
College Football
How To Bet On The 2023 National Championship in FL | Florida Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 9 2023
college football
College Football
How To Bet On The 2023 National Championship in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 9 2023
marshawn lloyd
College Football
Top Transfer Portal RB Marshawn Lloyd Transfers From South Carolina to USC
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 6 2023
peyton hillis
College Football
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Saving His Children From Drowning
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 6 2023
Arrow to top