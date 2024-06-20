Soccer

“Phil [Foden] is a great character” – Kyle Walker Backs England & Manchester City Teammate To Return To Form After Timid Start

Sushan Chakraborty
England and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has lauded teammate Phil Foden, asking his critics not to judge him after just one performance. Walker also backed Foden to “rise to the occasion”, suggesting he has the quality to become one of England’s star performers in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

England & Manchester City Ace Phil Foden Has Received Criticism For Subdued Display In EURO 2024 Opener

Manchester City attacker Foden was not at his best in England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia last Sunday (June 16). He did not get as involved in the game as many had hoped, spending the entire night on the fringes. The 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season registered just one touch inside the Serbian box, created one solitary chance, and failed to dispatch any shot.

Former England internationals and pundits, Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand have discussed in length about Foden’s disappointing EURO 2024 debut. While Richards said the 24-year-old lacked support down the left flank, Ferdinand urged him to be more vocal and dominant to get his share of the ball.

Walker, meanwhile, has asked everyone to take a beat and deliver their verdict about Foden at the end of the tournament.

Kyle Walker Lends Support To Teammate With Great Character

Speaking to the press ahead of England’s Matchday 2 clash against Denmark, Walker said:

I don’t think one game defines a player. It’s a season or a tournament that defines a player. Especially with Phil coming off the back of the season he had, I don’t think one 90 minutes should be scrutinized as much as I’m being told it is.

Phil is a great character, he’s had, I wouldn’t say a difficult path to get here, as he’s won a lot of trophies at Manchester City, but he’s had to be patient.”

He concluded by adding:

This is just another little thing he has to overcome when there is so much pressure on him now after such a great season, that big players have to rise up on big occasions.”

Foden, who won the U17 FIFA World Cup with England in 2018, has played 35 matches with the senior team, scoring four times and providing eight assists.

