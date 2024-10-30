Soccer

“In England, we don’t watch a lot of Portuguese football” – Paul Scholes Sends Ruben Amorim Warning as Manchester United Closes in on 39-Year-Old

Sushan Chakraborty
Sporting CP Manager and Manchester United Target Ruben Amorim
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that Ruben Amorim may not be the right man to succeed Erik ten Hag. Scholes has pointed out that the Portuguese coach lacks experience and the hype surrounding him is similar to that of Erik ten Hag when he joined from Ajax.

Manchester United Is Closing in on Ruben Amorim

With every passing hour, Sporting CP manager Amorim is looking more and more likely to become the next Manchester United manager.

On Tuesday (October 29) — a day after Erik ten Hag lost his job — news broke that the Red Devils had identified Amorim as the next permanent manager. Since then, Sporting CP has confirmed the rumors, stating Man Utd has expressed the desire to trigger the manager’s €10 million ($10.8 million) release clause.

While negotiations are underway between Amorim and United, Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as interim manager.

Paul Scholes Names Manager Man Utd Should Have Appointed Instead of Ruben Amorim

On The Overlap podcast, Scholes shared his opinion about his former club appointing an untested manager.

He said (via The Mirror):

I think Thomas Tuchel was the right one to coach Manchester United, but obviously he’s gone now with England. He’s someone that can manage an elite football club and win big games. He’s been there and done it.

I agree on Rúben Amorim – it [the hype] feels a bit like Erik ten Hag [when he joined Manchester United], he’s coming from the Portuguese league which is a bit better than the Dutch league. What he’s done there has been good – he looks charismatic, and that he has a bit about him.”

Scholes added:

I know he’s meant to sign in the coming days and hours, but Sporting play Manchester City next week, and Arsenal in the next three or four weeks – it might be a chance to give him a public interview, and see how he handles the media, see how his team plays.

In England, we don’t watch a lot of Portuguese football, so we don’t know too much. We see them a bit in European football, and all the things we hear about him are good – exciting football, three at the back and possession based – something United don’t really do. If he comes in to do that, it could be exciting.

Amorim has done an excellent job since coming on as Sporting’s manager in March 2020. Over the last four years, he has guided the club to two Primeira Liga titles, two Taca da Liga trophies, and one Supertaca Candido de Oliviera.

