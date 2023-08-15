In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected TE Mike Gesicki in the second round. He played five seasons in Miami before becoming a free agent this offseason. After a down year offensively with the Dolphins, they had no interest in giving Gesicki a contract extension.

In March, Gesicki signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the New England Patriots for the 2023 season. Throughout training camp, Gesicki had been trending upwards. That was until yesterday when he suffered a mild dislocated shoulder at practice. The 27-year-old went to the locker room holding his shoulder.

Will Mike Gesicki be ready for New England’s Week 1 matchup vs Philadelphia?

#Patriots TE Mike Gesicki, who has been impressive early on in camp, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice, source said. While nothing is given, the hope is he’s back for Week 1 despite the AC joint injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023



With the Dolphins in 2022, Mike Gesicki did not have the same success that he was used to. His 32 receptions and 362 receiving yards were the lowest of his career since his rookie season. The pass-catching tight end had 60 fewer targets and 41 fewer receptions compared to his 2021 season. Gesicki is hoping to get back to that kind of production with the Patriots.

As of now, the shoulder injury doesn’t seem too serious for the New Jersey native. If anything, he might miss the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup vs the Eagles to start the season. Reports are the league is optimistic about his return. At the moment, TE Hunter Henry is listed as New England’s starter on their unofficial depth chart.

Mike Gesicki, suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice. He reportedly has a minor AC joint sprain and hopes to be back by week 1. LFG. pic.twitter.com/0xOAY95woC — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 15, 2023



One area where Gesicki shines is in the red zone. He might not be the every down TE for New England, but he’s an elite red zone target at six-foot-six. Last season he had five touchdowns for the Dolphins. Hunter Henry and himself should be a solid TE duo for the Patriots in 2023.