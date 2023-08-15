NFL

Patriots’ TE Mike Gesicki suffered an AC joint injury at practice, but there’s hope he can be ready for Week 1

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Mike Gesicki Patriots pic
Mike Gesicki Patriots pic

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected TE Mike Gesicki in the second round. He played five seasons in Miami before becoming a free agent this offseason. After a down year offensively with the Dolphins, they had no interest in giving Gesicki a contract extension. 

In March, Gesicki signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the New England Patriots for the 2023 season. Throughout training camp, Gesicki had been trending upwards. That was until yesterday when he suffered a mild dislocated shoulder at practice. The 27-year-old went to the locker room holding his shoulder.

Will Mike Gesicki be ready for New England’s Week 1 matchup vs Philadelphia?


With the Dolphins in 2022, Mike Gesicki did not have the same success that he was used to. His 32 receptions and 362 receiving yards were the lowest of his career since his rookie season. The pass-catching tight end had 60 fewer targets and 41 fewer receptions compared to his 2021 season. Gesicki is hoping to get back to that kind of production with the Patriots.

As of now, the shoulder injury doesn’t seem too serious for the New Jersey native. If anything, he might miss the Patriots’ Week 1 matchup vs the Eagles to start the season. Reports are the league is optimistic about his return. At the moment, TE Hunter Henry is listed as New England’s starter on their unofficial depth chart.


One area where Gesicki shines is in the red zone. He might not be the every down TE for New England, but he’s an elite red zone target at six-foot-six. Last season he had five touchdowns for the Dolphins. Hunter Henry and himself should be a solid TE duo for the Patriots in 2023.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Mike Gesicki Patriots pic
NFL

LATEST Patriots’ TE Mike Gesicki suffered an AC joint injury at practice, but there’s hope he can be ready for Week 1

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5min
Alex Collins pic
NFL
Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday at 28 years old
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

On Sunday night, Alex Collins was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. This news was released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Tragically, he died in the…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn 1
NFL
Jordan Love Called Out By Colin Cowherd: “There’s No Special There”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

Jordan Love has some huge shoes to fill this coming season and in the near future as he takes over the quarterback position for the Green Bay Packers. Jordan Love…

1457713721.0
NFL
Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins To Be Activated Off The PUP List
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h
Jalen Hurts Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts is the latest NFL athlete to sign with the Jordan Brand
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
Aidan OConnell Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders’ rookie QB Aidan O’Connell had a strong NFL debut vs the 49ers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2023
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor is expected to return to camp this week according to head coach Shane Steichen
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2023
Arrow to top