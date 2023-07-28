NFL

Patriots: Matthew Judon wants his contract readjusted and has reduced his participation in practice, mostly doing conditioning

Zach Wolpin
In 2021, Matthew Judon signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the New England Patriots. Over his two seasons with the team, he’s recorded 28 total sacks. He had 15.5 last season and 12.5 in 2021. With training camp already underway, Judon has been limiting his participation in practice. 

That’s because the four-time Pro Bowler wants to readjust his contract. With Judon doing mostly condition, it’s left head coach Bill Belichick to answer for why he’s not practicing. He failed to give a true response, as you’d expect him to. However, this does raise a level of concern that Judon is unhappy with the Patriots.

Matthew Judon’s contract ranks 20th among Edge Rusher in the annual average value


Last season, Matthew Judon was one of five players to finish 2022 with at least 15.5 sacks. Chris Jones had 15.5, Myles Garrett had 16.0, Hasson Reddick had 16.0, and Nick Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks. TJ Watt is set to make the most AAV next season for any edge rusher in the NFL. He’ll earn $28 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chargers will pay Joey Bosa $27 million next season and Myles Garrett will make $25 with Cleveland. Next season, Matthew Judon’s AAV is $13.6 million. Compared to how productive he was on defense last season, it’s hard to argue why he isn’t deserving of a renegotiated deal. Among the other players in his position, Matthew Judon is underpaid.


The level of participation in practice is not overly concerning, but it does stress how Judon is feeling. He was Top 5 in sacks last season and is underpaid relative to his production. Before joining the Patriots, Judon had never had a season with double-digit sacks. He’s done that in both seasons with New England. Judon fits the Patriots’ system and he’s one of the league’s best pass rushers. Chances are that New England finds a way to get a deal done before the season starts.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now.
