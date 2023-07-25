Last March, Aaron Donald’s contract was torn up and he received a new three-year, $95 million deal. Seeing how much Donald was able to get, Chiefs DT Chris Jones wants to renegotiate his deal too. League sources have reported that the Chiefs and Jones are “far apart”.

That is why Jones has refused to show up to training camp and is being fined $50,000 each day. In total so far, he’s missed three days of camp for a total of $150,000 in fines. Sadly, that number is going to continue to get larger the longer he does not show up for training camp. Jones is standing his ground here and thinks he’s deserving of a new long-term deal.

How much longer will Chris Jones sit out of training camp?

Chris Jones did not report to Chiefs training camp today as he and the team remain “far apart” on a new deal, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/Ndbq8AUGIP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 22, 2023



Aaron Donald’s massive three-year deal has been an outlier on the DT market. No other player in that position has been paid anywhere close to $30 million per season. The New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams recently signed for $24 million annually and Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons got $23.5 million annually in June. That’s the closest anyone’s gotten to Donald’s $30 million per year.

Currently, Chris Jones’ contract has him as the ninth-highest-paid DT in the NFL. When it comes to production on the field, Jones is Top 2 at his position nearly every season. Last year, he was named to his fourth Pro Bowl and received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Chris Jones led interior defenders in: – PFF Grade

– Pressures

– Sacks

– Win %

– Pressure % pic.twitter.com/BcqsTZtoUK — PFF (@PFF) July 21, 2023



On Monday, it was reported that Jones wants $30 million annually, similar to the deal that Aaron Donald got. It would be in Kansas City’s best interest to get a deal done with Jones. After this season he becomes an unrestricted free agent. He’s been a part of both Super Bowl wins and he’s the captain of their defense. For now, the Chiefs are without their best defensive player.