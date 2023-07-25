NFL

Chiefs: DT Chris Jones is paying $50,000 each day he misses training camp due to contract disputes

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chris Jones chiefs pic
Chris Jones chiefs pic

Last March, Aaron Donald’s contract was torn up and he received a new three-year, $95 million deal. Seeing how much Donald was able to get, Chiefs DT Chris Jones wants to renegotiate his deal too. League sources have reported that the Chiefs and Jones are “far apart”. 

That is why Jones has refused to show up to training camp and is being fined $50,000 each day. In total so far, he’s missed three days of camp for a total of $150,000 in fines. Sadly, that number is going to continue to get larger the longer he does not show up for training camp. Jones is standing his ground here and thinks he’s deserving of a new long-term deal.

How much longer will Chris Jones sit out of training camp?


Aaron Donald’s massive three-year deal has been an outlier on the DT market. No other player in that position has been paid anywhere close to $30 million per season. The New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams recently signed for $24 million annually and Tennessee’s Jeffrey Simmons got $23.5 million annually in June. That’s the closest anyone’s gotten to Donald’s $30 million per year.

Currently, Chris Jones’ contract has him as the ninth-highest-paid DT in the NFL. When it comes to production on the field, Jones is Top 2 at his position nearly every season. Last year, he was named to his fourth Pro Bowl and received first-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.


On Monday, it was reported that Jones wants $30 million annually, similar to the deal that Aaron Donald got. It would be in Kansas City’s best interest to get a deal done with Jones. After this season he becomes an unrestricted free agent. He’s been a part of both Super Bowl wins and he’s the captain of their defense. For now, the Chiefs are without their best defensive player.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Jones chiefs pic
NFL

LATEST Chiefs: DT Chris Jones is paying $50,000 each day he misses training camp due to contract disputes

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  33min
Saquon Barkley Giants pic
NFL
Giants: Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with a $2 million signing bonus
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

This offseason, the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley were in a “stalemate” during contract negotiations. Barkley made it known that he did not want to sign a franchise tag…

Brady Shayk
NFL
Who is Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend Irina Shayk? Learn About Her Relationship With the NFL QB & See Her Best Instagram Pics
Author image David Evans  •  15h

Sparks are flying between retired NFL superstar Tom Brady and Russian model Irina Shayk. Recent images of the duo, spotted together in Los Angeles, have caused quite a stir. This…

ca times.brightspotcdn 1
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Free Agent Corner Marcus Peters
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
NFL
Texans: Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has agreed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract, all fully guaranteed
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22h
CJ
NFL
Lions Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s Injury Not Considered Serious
Author image Owen Jones  •  23h
Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) passed his camp physical and will avoid the PUP list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 24 2023
Arrow to top