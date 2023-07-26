Things have changed quite a bit for the New England Patriots over the last few years. After being arguably the greatest and longest-lasting dynasty that the NFL has ever seen, Bill Belichick and company have played .500 football for 3 seasons, and there are rumors that the coach could potentially be on the hot seat.

Mac Jones Is “Disrespectful”, Says Falcons DL Calais Campbell

Calais Campbell on the NFL protecting quarterbacks and which one came across as “disrespectful.”https://t.co/II6ryDzAgz — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) July 25, 2023

Long gone are the days of Tom Brady leading the team, and running the division and league. In his place, the Patriots have inserted Mac Jones, who they drafted out of Alabama in 2021. After a rookie season in which he led his team to the playoffs and qualified for the Pro Bowl, it looked as though New England might be in good hands.

Things haven’t looked as good in the time since. Jones posted a 6-8 record as a starter last season, throwing for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and was even benched for a short time in favor of Bailey Zappe. There were rumors this off-season that the Patriots had him available in trade talks, though nothing ever came to fruition.

Mac Jones will be playing for his job this coming season, and he’ll have to do so against some defenses that may be keying in on him for reasons other than him being a great quarterback.

Jones Will Be Playing For His Job In 2023

#Patriots QB Mac Jones enters his third training camp to a loud crowd roar. pic.twitter.com/HnDTCGHKBj — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) July 26, 2023

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell spoke recently about certain quarterbacks and their on-field tendencies. He was sure to single out Jones, who he called “disrespectful”.

“Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful. I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ Just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash-talk me.’”

We haven’t heard much in the way of Jones’ trash talking by way of any on-field microphones or cameras. But this isn’t the first time that he has been called out for “dirty” antics, as he has been accused on multiple occasions of dirty play in his short, two-year career.

There are instances of Jones sliding with his cleats up and striking defensive players in the legs and groin, and others of him holding and twisting opponent’s ankles as they attempt to run away.

Campbell has faced off against Mac Jones just once, a 37–26 Ravens win over the Patriots in Week 3 of the 2022 season. Jones threw for 321 yards and 0 touchdowns. He threw 3 interceptions and was sacked three times. Campbell had one hit on the QB.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like