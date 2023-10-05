NFL

Patriots’ Mac Jones was criticized by Julian Edelman after a horrible performance vs. the Cowboys in Week 4

Zach Wolpin
In Week 4, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick suffered the worst loss of his career. New England lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on the road. Dallas had two defensive touchdowns that game and it was an all-around horrible performance by the Patriots. As a team, the Patriots only had 270 total yards of offense the entire game. In comparison, the Cowboys had more passing yards (281) than the Patriots’ entire team. 

On the Ryeb Russillo Podcast, former Patriots WR Julian Edelman came on and discussed his former team. Edelman couldn’t hold back when asked about Mac Jones. Let’s just say that he has not been impressed with what he’s seen from the former Alabama QB. Jones still has a lot to work on if he wants to seriously be the Patriots starting QB long-term.

How much longer will Mac Jones be the starting QB for the New England Patriots?


Last Sunday vs. the Cowboys, the Patriots’ offense was horrendous. They had 53 rushing yards as a team and their two QBs who played combined for 207 passing yards. The deficit got so bad that head coach Bill Belichick decided to bench Mac Jones. He claimed it was because the game got out of hand. Backup QB Bailey Zappe played the entire fourth quarter.

Julian Edelman called Jones’ performance on Sunday, “bad football”. The three-time Super Bowl champion could not hold back at how poorly Jones played vs. the Cowboys. Edelman also said Jones made some rookie-type throws and that’s not a good sign. He’s currently in his third season as the Patriots’ starting QB.


If this season continues to play out poorly for Mac Jones, his job as the starter could be in jeopardy. At 1-3 this season, the Patriots can not afford to lose at the right at which they are right now. The Patriots’ worst regular season record under Bill Belichick was a 5-11 record in 2000, his first season as head coach. It’s possible that the team could have a similar record in 2023.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
