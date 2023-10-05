In Week 4, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick suffered the worst loss of his career. New England lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on the road. Dallas had two defensive touchdowns that game and it was an all-around horrible performance by the Patriots. As a team, the Patriots only had 270 total yards of offense the entire game. In comparison, the Cowboys had more passing yards (281) than the Patriots’ entire team.

On the Ryeb Russillo Podcast, former Patriots WR Julian Edelman came on and discussed his former team. Edelman couldn’t hold back when asked about Mac Jones. Let’s just say that he has not been impressed with what he’s seen from the former Alabama QB. Jones still has a lot to work on if he wants to seriously be the Patriots starting QB long-term.

How much longer will Mac Jones be the starting QB for the New England Patriots?

Julian Edelman ripping Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/pFaNGwutwn — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 5, 2023



Last Sunday vs. the Cowboys, the Patriots’ offense was horrendous. They had 53 rushing yards as a team and their two QBs who played combined for 207 passing yards. The deficit got so bad that head coach Bill Belichick decided to bench Mac Jones. He claimed it was because the game got out of hand. Backup QB Bailey Zappe played the entire fourth quarter.

Julian Edelman called Jones’ performance on Sunday, “bad football”. The three-time Super Bowl champion could not hold back at how poorly Jones played vs. the Cowboys. Edelman also said Jones made some rookie-type throws and that’s not a good sign. He’s currently in his third season as the Patriots’ starting QB.

.@danorlovsky7 says he’s putting a “significant amount” of blame on Bill Belichick for Mac Jones’ regression. pic.twitter.com/cVhAyZxiW1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 5, 2023



If this season continues to play out poorly for Mac Jones, his job as the starter could be in jeopardy. At 1-3 this season, the Patriots can not afford to lose at the right at which they are right now. The Patriots’ worst regular season record under Bill Belichick was a 5-11 record in 2000, his first season as head coach. It’s possible that the team could have a similar record in 2023.