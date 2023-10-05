NFL

New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chris Olave
Chris Olave

The New England Patriots are still looking for their second win of the season, and this week they take on the NO Saints who have a 2-2 record after four games in the NFL this season. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Patriots vs Saints Picks 

  • Saints to cover (+1) (-110)
  • Chris Olave over 63.5 receiving yards (-110)
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Patriots vs Saints Pick 1: New Orleans Saints To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this Sunday’s game is for the underdogs to cover the spread. The spread has been set at just +1 this weekend, and we believe that New Orleans can certainly make a close match against a Patriots side struggling for answers right now.

New England have won just one game so far this season and last weekend against the Cowboys they were embarrassed, scoring just three points in what was a disappointing display yet again.

Mac Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe midway through the game last week and with Jones struggling to find his mark this season after four games, he might already be facing a spell as second string QB after a difficult few games.

The Saints are 2-2 this season, but having lost their last two games they will be desperate to get a win on the table away from home.

Patriots vs Saints Pick 2 : Chris Olave Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

The New Orleans Saints could give the Patriots a good run for their money this weekend and if they are to do that, wide receiver Chris Olave could be at the centre of the action once more.

We are backing the Saints star to put up at least 64 passing yards on Sunday, which is something he has achieved in three out of four of the New Orleans games so far this season.

Although Olave failed to achieve his prop for thus weekend last week, he was targeted just once in what was a tough game for New Orleans against Tampa Bay so we are confident Olave can impress this week against man uninspired Patriots side.

Saints vs Patriots Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: New Orleans Saints: -105 | New England Patriots: -115
  • Point Spread: Saints (+1.0) -110 | Patriots (-1.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 40.0 –110 | Under 40.0 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Olave
NFL

LATEST New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  47min
Barkley and Thomas Giants pic
NFL
New York Sports Betting Update: Bet On NFL Player Props After Gambling Law Change
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h

In a bitter blow for New York betting, the state regulators have adopted new rules to ban player prop over/unders competition bets – with this betting update coming into force…

De'Von Achane
NFL
Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

Miami Dolphins had their unbeaten start to the season brought to a halt by the Bills last weekend and this week they will look to bounce back when they take…

rsz skysports mike mcdaniel miami dolphins 6303749
NFL
Dolphins Injury Report: Help Is On The Way On Both Offense And Defense
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
rsz evanneal
NFL
Evan Neal Calls Giants Fans “Fair Weather”, Says “Boo Louder”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
i
NFL
Joe Burrow Says Sunday’s Game Is A Must-Win For The Bengals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  13h
nbcsports.brightspotcdn
NFL
Jessie Bates Currently The Highest Graded Safety Per PFF
Author image Owen Jones  •  15h
Arrow to top