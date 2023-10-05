The New England Patriots are still looking for their second win of the season, and this week they take on the NO Saints who have a 2-2 record after four games in the NFL this season. Ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Patriots vs Saints Picks

Saints to cover (+1) (-110)

Chris Olave over 63.5 receiving yards (-110)

Patriots vs Saints Pick 1: New Orleans Saints To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for this Sunday’s game is for the underdogs to cover the spread. The spread has been set at just +1 this weekend, and we believe that New Orleans can certainly make a close match against a Patriots side struggling for answers right now.

New England have won just one game so far this season and last weekend against the Cowboys they were embarrassed, scoring just three points in what was a disappointing display yet again.

Mac Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe midway through the game last week and with Jones struggling to find his mark this season after four games, he might already be facing a spell as second string QB after a difficult few games.

The Saints are 2-2 this season, but having lost their last two games they will be desperate to get a win on the table away from home.

Patriots vs Saints Pick 2 : Chris Olave Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

The New Orleans Saints could give the Patriots a good run for their money this weekend and if they are to do that, wide receiver Chris Olave could be at the centre of the action once more.

We are backing the Saints star to put up at least 64 passing yards on Sunday, which is something he has achieved in three out of four of the New Orleans games so far this season.

Although Olave failed to achieve his prop for thus weekend last week, he was targeted just once in what was a tough game for New Orleans against Tampa Bay so we are confident Olave can impress this week against man uninspired Patriots side.

Saints vs Patriots Odds and Line

Moneyline: New Orleans Saints: -105 | New England Patriots: -115

New Orleans Saints: -105 | New England Patriots: -115 Point Spread: Saints (+1.0) -110 | Patriots (-1.0) -110

Saints (+1.0) -110 | Patriots (-1.0) -110 Total Points: Over 40.0 –110 | Under 40.0 -110

