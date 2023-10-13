The New England Patriots are far from the team they used to be. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. After Tom Brady left, the team used Cam Newton for the 2020 season. They decided to move on from Newton after one season and they drafted a QB in 2021, Mac Jones.

In his three seasons as the Patriots’ starting QB, Jones is 17-19 with 41 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. So far this season, the Patriots are 1-4, and Jones has thrown for five touchdowns and six interceptions. The offense has only scored three points in their last two games and Jones has been benched in both of them. Reports around the league say that the Patriots could turn to the services of Will Grier if Jones continues this downward spiral.

Can Mac Jones turn it around in Week 6 vs. the Raiders?

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Patriots could turn to Will Grier as their starter if Mac Jones continues to struggle, said @GregABedard “From talking to people around the team, I think if Mac Jones doesn’t succeed this week, if he doesn’t retain his job, I think it’s Will Grier’s.” Grier… pic.twitter.com/piZlOzHafc — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 12, 2023



Through 36 career games with the Patriots, we have a large enough sample size to know what kind of player Mac Jones is. He was a fine QB at Alabama when he had a Heisman Trophy-winning WR to throw to. However, he hasn’t had the same success with the Patriots. His best season came in 2021 as a rookie when he went 10-7. Since then, Jones is 7-12 in the 19 games he’s started over two seasons.

New England’s last two games have been such a blowout that Mac Jones has been benched in the fourth quarter. The Patriots turned to backup QB Bailey Zappe and he hasn’t been much better. Zappe is 7-18 for 79 yards in two appearances this season. With how bad Jones and Zappe have played, the Patriots may have to go in another direction at QB.

Bill Belichick had good things to say about Malik Cunningham and Will Grier pic.twitter.com/UlnglbRtVW — NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 13, 2023



Will Grier is the QB that is rumored to possibly get some playing time this weekend for New England. This is his fifth season in the NFL after going in the third round to Carolina in 2019. Grier has bounced around since then and hasn’t played in a game since 2019. He was on Cincinnati’s practice squad to begin the season before he was signed by the Patriots.

For now, Mac Jones is the Patriots’ starting QB. If things get out of hand vs. the Raiders, the coaching staff will have no problem giving another player an opportunity. The Patriots will be on the road this Sunday to face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium for the second year in a row.