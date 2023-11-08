NFL

Patriots Depth Chart: J.C. Jackson won't travel to Germany with New England for Week 10

Zach Wolpin
To start the 2023 season, CB J.C. Jackson was with the LA Chargers. The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract and only played one full season. After concerns about Jackson starting the 2023 season, the Chargers decided to cut their ties with the Pro Bowl CB. 

Luckily, Jackson was able to land back with the Patriots. That’s where he started his career. However, his situation with New England has gone from bad to worse. Jackson was mysteriously benched for the first two drives of Week 9. Additionally, NFL insiders announced that Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Germany in Week 10.

What did J.C. Jackson do to get benched and not travel with the Patriots this week?


According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there are reportedly concerns about Jackson’s reliability with New England. The team thinks he needs a mental reset and some time away. He’ll miss Week 10 and the Patriots have a bye in Week 11. Jackson was benched for the first two drives of the game and played 53 of 78 possible defensive snaps.

Cornerback’s coach Mike Pellegrino could not give a clear answer to the media as to why Jackson was benched by the Patriots. He tried joking around saying all players need experience, but that’s just not the case here. A player like Jackson doesn’t get benched for someone with only one NFL start before Week 9. There’s certainly more to this story and the Patriots are keeping it in-house for now.


With Jackson set to miss this Sunday vs. the Colts, Shaun Wade will be making his third career start for New England. The Patriots know Jackson is a fine player, but off-the-field issues could be playing a factor here. We don’t know the full details and we’ll have to wait and see what information is released. All we know is that veteran CB J.C. Jackson is not traveling with the Patriots this Sunday for their game in Germany vs. the Colts.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
