To start the 2023 season, CB J.C. Jackson was with the LA Chargers. The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract and only played one full season. After concerns about Jackson starting the 2023 season, the Chargers decided to cut their ties with the Pro Bowl CB.

Luckily, Jackson was able to land back with the Patriots. That’s where he started his career. However, his situation with New England has gone from bad to worse. Jackson was mysteriously benched for the first two drives of Week 9. Additionally, NFL insiders announced that Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Germany in Week 10.

What did J.C. Jackson do to get benched and not travel with the Patriots this week?

#Patriots CB JC Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Germany for their game against the #Colts, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. With questions about his reliability, the decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye and return in a better place. pic.twitter.com/kNdbeI9RLs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2023



According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, there are reportedly concerns about Jackson’s reliability with New England. The team thinks he needs a mental reset and some time away. He’ll miss Week 10 and the Patriots have a bye in Week 11. Jackson was benched for the first two drives of the game and played 53 of 78 possible defensive snaps.

Cornerback’s coach Mike Pellegrino could not give a clear answer to the media as to why Jackson was benched by the Patriots. He tried joking around saying all players need experience, but that’s just not the case here. A player like Jackson doesn’t get benched for someone with only one NFL start before Week 9. There’s certainly more to this story and the Patriots are keeping it in-house for now.

Patriots CB JC Jackson was late to the team hotel on Saturday, per sources, which was a part of why he started Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders on the bench. Now, as @RapSheet said, Jackson won’t be making the trip to Germany. Reliability issues have long plagued Jackson. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2023



With Jackson set to miss this Sunday vs. the Colts, Shaun Wade will be making his third career start for New England. The Patriots know Jackson is a fine player, but off-the-field issues could be playing a factor here. We don’t know the full details and we’ll have to wait and see what information is released. All we know is that veteran CB J.C. Jackson is not traveling with the Patriots this Sunday for their game in Germany vs. the Colts.