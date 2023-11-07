NFL

NFL Rumors: Could Bill Belichick Be Fired If The Patriots Lose On Sunday?

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
It wasn’t long ago when Bill Belichick was the mastermind behind the greatest dynasty that the NFL has ever seen. The New England Patriots dominated the league for nearly two full decades, making nine Super Bowl appearances and taking home six Lombardi Trophies. But halfway through his fourth season without quarterback Tom Brady, there is speculation that his job may be in serious jeopardy.

Will Belichick Be The Coach Of The Patriots Next Week?

The post-Brady era started out respectable enough, with the team going 25-25 with a playoff appearance in the first three years. But this season has been an abject disaster, as New England has hobbled out to a 2-7 start and have the worst record of any team in the AFC. Some of the losses have come in embarrassing fashion, including back-to-back weeks that saw Belichick suffer the two worst losses of his career. The Patriots roster is void of true elite talent, and there seem to be unsolvable issues at the most important position on the field.

There have been rumors floating about Belichick’s job security during the first half of the season. There has been no concrete evidence of him being on the hot seat though, especially since it had been reported that he signed a contract extension in the offseason.

A Loss To The Colts Could Prove Detrimental

But according to a report from the Boston Globe that came out on Tuesday, there could be a monumental change coming sooner rather than later.

From the article:

Based on my conversations, I don’t think it’s 100% that Belichick finishes out this season. If Belichick comes home from Germany with a 2-8 record, I think there’s a chance the Krafts could make the move in the bye week and install Jerod Mayo as the interim coach for the final seven games.

There have been long-rumored speculation that Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been at odds at certain times, often over power struggles and the general direction of the franchise. But winning has cured all, as the two were able to hide any of their differences behind the shine of the rings and trophies that lined the hallways at the team’s facility.

But now that Brady is gone and the dominance is over, is it time for the Patriots to start moving in a new direction?

New England is currently listed as a 2-point underdog for Sunday’s game in Germany.

