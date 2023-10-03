NFL

Patrick Mahomes To Zach Wilson: “You’ve Got The Talent, Just Go Out There And Ball”

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Jets were 9.5 point underdogs for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Chiefs this last weekend, and quarterback Zach Wilson has faced weekly criticism that often call for him to lose his starting job. But Wilson and the Jets put up a good fight in the contest which came down to the final seconds, and the QB received some praise from the best in the game in their postgame meet up.

Patrick Mahomes Has Praise For Zach Wilson

Through the first three games of the season, Wilson was averaging 155 yards per and had thrown twice as many interceptions (4) as he had touchdowns (2). The criticism was loud, and came from some interesting sources, including Joe Namath, who is still the face of the franchise.

It looked as though Wilson used the noise for motivation. Against the Chiefs on Sunday night, he threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns and sported a 72% completion percentage, but it was the 0 interception count that was perhaps the most important and impressive statistic.

Wilson Could Keep His Job Past The Trade Deadline

It was arguably the best game of Zach Wilson’s young career, and the chatter surrounding him might be a bit quieter for at least a week. His performance was noticed by the opposing quarterback, and Chiefs’ superstar Patrick Mahomes had some kind words for Wilson when the two embraced on the field after the game:

Hey. Play like that all year. You got the f__ing talent, just go out there and f___ing ball.

It is a nice sign of encouragement from the reigning MVP. The Jets have been working the phones since Aaron Rodgers went down with his injury in Week 1, and they have been linked to more than a handful of veteran free agents and potential trade targets. But Wilson has done enough to save his job for at least another week, having gone toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the game.

Wilson and the Jets will play what should be a winnable game this coming Sunday as they take on the Denver Broncos at Empire Field at Mile High.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
