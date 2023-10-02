Betting

NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Takes Over As The Favorite, Tagovailoa And Mahomes Not Far Behind

Anthony R. Cardenas
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills dismantled the Miami Dolphins in a divisional matchup on Sunday, proving that they are still the team to beat in the AFC East. After winning by 50 points the week prior, Miami was humbled by enduring a 28-point beating themselves, and it was thanks in large part to Allen’s continued dominance against the Dolphins.

Josh Allen Moves To The Top Of The MVP Board


Not only did Buffalo stop Miami in their tracks and prove that they are still the better team, but their quarterback has taken over as the odds-on leader to win the NFL MVP award.

Josh Allen started the season off on the wrong foot. He and the Bills struggled in the season opener against the Jets, and Buffalo fell to 0-1 behind a 3 interception, 4 turnover performance from their star.

But he and the team have been on an absolute tear since then. Buffalo has won three straight, and Allen has fixed his turnover numbers. Since the opening week loss, Allen’s 10 total touchdowns and 125.8 passer rating are both the best in the league, and the Bills are outscoring their opponents 123-33.

McCaffrey Makes A Move, Now Down To +1000

The sportsbooks have taken notice, and Josh Allen is now the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. That designation had belonged to Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after Week 3, but Allen’s own defense was able to stifle him enough to knock him down the board.

Allen is currently sitting with a designation of +350, the lowest odds that any player has had so far this season. But Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes are not far behind, both sitting at +500, according to BetOnline.

There were other players who made moves when it comes to their likelihood of winning MVP. Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson round out the top-5 with both coming in at +900, but the 6th ranked player is not a quarterback at all. Thanks to his blazing hot start, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has made a big move up the board, currently coming in with a designation of +1000. The last non-quarterback to take home the award was Adrian Peterson back in 2012.

