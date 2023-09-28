Betting

NFL Odds: Will The New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson By Week 6?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz zach wilson 092723
rsz zach wilson 092723

The cries are getting louder for the New York Jets to make a move at quarterback. Zach Wilson is currently the team’s starter after the unfortunate injury to Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, and he and the team are struggling. There have been rumors and speculation about the team going out and acquiring a veteran signal caller via trade or free agency, but the job is currently Wilson’s, on a seemingly week-to-week basis.

Will The Jets Bench Zach Wilson By Week 6?

Frustrations have not only boiled over with the fans, but with the players in the locker room as well. There were guys on the sidelines during last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that were visibly upset with the quarterback play, and that notion has been reiterated this week. It has been reported that players on the defense are not happy with head coach Robert Saleh’s continued endorsement of Wilson.

The Jets are back to where they were a year ago: looking to keep their season afloat with Zach Wilson as the only logical option at quarterback.

How long will he last as the starter in New York? According to the oddsmakers, not much longer. There were odds released this week at BetOnline that allow for you to wager on the exact week that the Jets make a quarterback change.

Wilson Highly Unlikely To Last Much Longer

Week For Wilson’s Benching Odds Play
Week 6 +250 BetOnline logo
Week 5 +300 BetOnline logo
Week 8 +400 BetOnline logo
Week 9 +600 BetOnline logo
Week 10 +1000 BetOnline logo

 

The favorite is Week 6. The game against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles is listed on the board at +250, meaning that the sportsbooks believe that he’ll last two more games as the team’s starter. The next closest has him lasting even less time, as Week 5 against the Broncos, is sitting at +300. This would mean that Wilson would be getting his final start against the Chiefs this weekend.

The odds get longer as you go down the schedule, but there is something of an outlier. Week 18, the final week of the season, is listed at +1000, which is about in the middle of the pack. Perhaps that is the “Aaron Rodgers Return Game” that has been hinted at by the star quarterback.

The Jets are listed as 9.5 point underdogs for this Sunday’s game.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz zach wilson 092723
Betting

LATEST NFL Odds: Will The New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson By Week 6?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19min
Jared Goff Prop Bet
Betting
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Green Bay Packers
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  7h

Thursday Night Football heads to Wisconsin for Week 4 – see the latest Jared Goff prop bet odds and lines as Detroit’s signal caller aims to continue his positive early-season…

rsz usatsi 21473590
Betting
NFL Odds: Will The 49ers, Eagles, Or Dolphins Finish The Season Undefeated?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 27 2023

After three weeks of play in the 2023 NFL season, there are only three teams that are maintaining an undefeated record. A 3-0 start was perhaps predicted for the San…

Week 5 College Football Same Game Parlay Picks
Betting
College Football Best Bets For Same Game Parlays Week 5: Duke vs Notre Dame, Oregon State vs Utah
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 27 2023
rsz r1229369 1296x518 5 2
Betting
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: Miami Dolphins Move Into Top-5 After Week 3
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 26 2023
Packers vs Lions Picks
Betting
Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Sep 26 2023
rsz mike mcdaniel addressing offensive goals for 2023
Betting
NFL Odds: Mike McDaniel Is Now The Favorite For Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 26 2023
Arrow to top