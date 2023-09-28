NFL Odds: Will The New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson By Week 6?

The cries are getting louder for the New York Jets to make a move at quarterback. Zach Wilson is currently the team’s starter after the unfortunate injury to Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, and he and the team are struggling. There have been rumors and speculation about the team going out and acquiring a veteran signal caller via trade or free agency, but the job is currently Wilson’s, on a seemingly week-to-week basis.

Will The Jets Bench Zach Wilson By Week 6?

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: Tensions are rising in the #Jets locker room over the Zach Wilson situation and the team could be “ready to implode” says @RichCimini He says that Robert Saleh is coming off as a “Zach Wilson apologist” and that it isn’t sitting well in the locker room. The Jets… pic.twitter.com/Bwd43cqiQR — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 27, 2023

Frustrations have not only boiled over with the fans, but with the players in the locker room as well. There were guys on the sidelines during last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots that were visibly upset with the quarterback play, and that notion has been reiterated this week. It has been reported that players on the defense are not happy with head coach Robert Saleh’s continued endorsement of Wilson.

The Jets are back to where they were a year ago: looking to keep their season afloat with Zach Wilson as the only logical option at quarterback.

How long will he last as the starter in New York? According to the oddsmakers, not much longer. There were odds released this week at BetOnline that allow for you to wager on the exact week that the Jets make a quarterback change.

Wilson Highly Unlikely To Last Much Longer

Week For Wilson’s Benching Odds Play Week 6 +250 Week 5 +300 Week 8 +400 Week 9 +600 Week 10 +1000

The favorite is Week 6. The game against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles is listed on the board at +250, meaning that the sportsbooks believe that he’ll last two more games as the team’s starter. The next closest has him lasting even less time, as Week 5 against the Broncos, is sitting at +300. This would mean that Wilson would be getting his final start against the Chiefs this weekend.

The odds get longer as you go down the schedule, but there is something of an outlier. Week 18, the final week of the season, is listed at +1000, which is about in the middle of the pack. Perhaps that is the “Aaron Rodgers Return Game” that has been hinted at by the star quarterback.

The Jets are listed as 9.5 point underdogs for this Sunday’s game.

