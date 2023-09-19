Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that parties involved in the Manchester United takeover have grown nervous, adding that although the sale has not yet been finalized, things are happening behind the scenes.

Last November, Manchester United’s owners, the Glazers, revealed that they were open to selling the club. Multiple rounds of bidding have been held since the announcement, with INEOS’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim emerging as the two frontrunners. Neither bid has been officially accepted yet.

Romano Weighs In On Manchester United Takeover Saga

In a recent report, the Daily Mail claimed that the Glazers were even contemplating pushing the sale back to 2025 to get a better price for the club. Transfer guru Romano has now chimed in with his opinion, saying that things are indeed happening in the background but the bidders are too anxious to comment.

On CaughtOffside, he wrote:

“The Manchester United takeover saga continues to drag on, and all I’m hearing at the moment is that the parties involved don’t want to talk too much about what’s going on. It’s a bit surprising because things seemed pretty advanced back in March, with the expectation being that it could be done by the summer, before the transfer window, but we’re at the same point.

“The feeling now seems to be that the parties involved are nervous – we had a lot of briefings earlier in the year but now they’re not commenting. At the moment there is nothing imminent, nothing confirmed, but the feeling of sources is that things are still happening behind the scenes of this story, so let’s see. For now things are being kept quiet and secret, but again the feeling is that things are happening.”

Man United Could Have Signed Established Strikers Had The Takeover Been Finalized

Romano also said that Manchester United might have gone after the likes of Harry Kane & Victor Osimhen had the takeover been completed before the summer transfer window.

He added:

“Maybe if they had been a takeover completed earlier, they would have had the chance to go for superstar players, with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being linked earlier in the year.

“In the end it was not possible because of United’s financial situation, so that was an issue because before the summer there were links with those kinds of players.”

After missing out on the pair, United signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The 20-year-old, who is one of the most highly-rated young forwards around, is yet to score or assist for his new employers.