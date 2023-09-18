Soccer

Fabrizio Romano Claims Manchester United Had A Replacement In Mind For First-Choice Defender

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United were planning to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January and already had a replacement lined up for him. However, thanks to his much-improved performances, the Red Devils ultimately decided against doing so.

Manchester United Had A Replacement In Place For Aaron Wan-Bissaka

In the first few months of his Manchester United spell, coach Erik ten Hag used Diogo Dalot as his first-choice right-back, leading to rumors that Wan-Bissaka would leave the club in January. On his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed the reports, stating that not only was Wan-Bissaka on his way out but United also had plans to replace him with Josip Juranovic.

Romano said:

Man Utd in November and December were looking for a new right-back. Wan-Bissaka was expected to leave and a new right-back to come after Wan-Bissaka had a very difficult first part of the season.

But he did very well in January and Man Utd decided to stay with him and [instead] invest money on [Wout] Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer. But we have to add one thing – they had a right-back in their hands, ready to be signed in case Wan-Bissaka was going to leave. That player was Josip Juranovic. Croatian right-back playing now for Union Berlin but he was at Celtic [at the time].”

Wan-Bissaka Close To Signing New Deal With United

Over the second half of the 2022-23 season, Wan-Bissaka ousted Dalot from the team and became Ten Hag’s first-choice right-back. Now, he is in talks with the club over a new deal.

Romano added:

The conversations between Man Utd and Wan-Bissaka’s camp over a new deal are ongoing. The agreement over a new contract is not done yet, but the conversation is on.

It’s a possibility for Man Utd and Wan-Bissaka to continue together and extend the contract.”

Wan-Bissaka’s current deal with the Mancunians runs out at the end of the season. However, the club hold the option for a one-year extension.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old’s new contract with the Red Devils would keep him at the club for a considerably longer period. A sizable bump over his current £100,000-a-week ($123,930) salary is also on the cards.

