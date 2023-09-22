NFL

Panthers Injury Report: Rookie QB Bryce Young expected to miss 1-2 weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2

In the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young was selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers. At 22, the Panthers expect big things out of Young with time to grow as a pro QB. To start his NFL career, Young is 0-2 and is dealing with an ankle injury. He missed two practices this week for Carolina. 

It was reported by Joe Person of The Athletic that Bryce Young is expected to miss 1-2 games with an ankle injury. Young is out for their Week 3 matchup on the road vs. the Seahawks. There’s a chance he could miss their Week 4 game at home vs. Minnesota. In his place, veteran QB Andy Dalton will be the Panthers’ starter.

Bryce Young’s ankle injury should not cost the rookie more than two games this season


In the first half of the Panthers’ Week 2 matchup Bryce Young injured his ankle. There was no hesitation by the rookie to finish the game and his coaches praised him for that. Through two games, Carolina’s offense hasn’t been explosive and that’s why they sit at 0-2. They are one of three teams in the NFL (Panthers, Rams, Bengals) that are tied for last, averaging (13.5) points per game.

Additionally, Young and Radiers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo have yet to complete a pass of more than 30 yards. While things haven’t looked great for the Panthers, all of the blame cannot be put on Young. The offensive line has looked horrible and his receivers are not the talent he was used to having at Alabama.


At least for Week 3, the Panthers will not have the services of Bryce Young. Starting in his place is veteran QB Andy Dalton. The 35-year-old is playing in his 13th professional season. He’s now playing for his fifth different franchise in the last five seasons. In 2022, Dalton started the season as the backup for the Saints. When Jameis Winston was ruled out for the season with an injury, Dalton started the rest of the season for the Panthers.

In their final 14 games of the 2022 season, Dalton went 6-8 with New Orleans. He signed a one-year deal to be the backup for the Panthers but will be getting his first start of the season in Week 3. Playing the veteran QB is a temporary move for Carolina. Bryce Young is their franchise QB moving forward. He needs a week or two to let his ankle rest. The Panthers are lucky to have an experienced player like Dalton who can be plugged in as the starter.

