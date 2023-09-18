Bryce Young plays his first home game as Carolina Panthers quarterback to close out Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Panthers vs Saints Pick 1: New Orleans Saints -3.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

The New Orleans Saints earned a hard-fought Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans which looks even better in hindsight after the latter’s overtime victory against the LA Chargers on Sunday.

Derek Carr was in fine form on his debut start for the Saints and seamlessly connected with his receivers throughout, with Chris Olave tallying 112 yards and Rashid Shaheed managing 89.

Carolina fell to defeat against a tough Atlanta Falcons team who also backed up that victory with a win over the Green Bay Packers to go 2-0, but the Panthers’ youth and inexperience is a key factor this early on in the season.

We’re going with New Orleans to cover the spread in this decisive NFC South matchup.

Panthers vs Saints Pick 2: Bryce Young over 28.5 pass attempts (-155 with BetOnline)

Rookie quarterback out of Alabama Bryce Young threw for 146 yards, two interceptions and one passing touchdown on 38 attempts in his NFL debut last week with the growing pains on full display.

He looked very efficient moving around in the pocket however and his anticipation and accuracy in the middle of the field was the highlight of his performance, with plenty of optimism for the 22-year-old to grow and become one of the league’s top signal callers.

He’ll be keen to get the ball out of his hands to find a rhythm early doors and 28.5 looks a generous line for the pass attempts on Monday Night Football.

Panthers vs Saints Odds and Line

Moneyline: Carolina Panthers: +140 | New Orleans Saints: -160

Carolina Panthers: +140 | New Orleans Saints: -160 Point Spread: Panthers (+3.0) -110 | Saints (-3.0) -110

Panthers (+3.0) -110 | Saints (-3.0) -110 Total Points: Over 39.5 –110 | Under 39.5 -110

