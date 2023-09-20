Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young Dealing With Ankle Injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback and first overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury after Monday’s loss to the Saints.

#Panthers QB Bryce Young, who got his ankle checked out after the game, did not practice today because of an ankle injury. The team also signed QB Jake Luton to their practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

During that game Young was seen getting his ankle tended to on the sideline, but ultimately managed to finish out the game without issue. Young missed Wednesday’s walk-through practice so his participation is just an estimation. This will be something worth monitoring as the Panthers are on a short week. The face a tough Seattle team coming off a gutsy win versus the Detroit Lions.

So far this season, Bryce Young has looked like a rookie quarterback in the NFL. That is stating the obvious, but expectations are heightened when your are picked number one overall and have won the Heisman as a sophomore. The Panthers did trade pretty much a kings ransom for him, so they would have liked to see more production so far.

Saints players showed love to Bryce Young after his MNF debut 🤝 pic.twitter.com/p8KRLYJOis — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 19, 2023

The Carolina Panthers are +230 to win on Sunday against the Seahawks according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

Bryce Young This Season

In just two games, Young has thrown for only 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 59% of his passes. Young is also only averaging a meager 7.1 yards per completion. This could be just the offensive line not giving him enough time to throw or his receivers are not getting open enough for him to throw down the field. The Panthers did trade wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears in that trade so maybe the lack of wide receiver talent may be a factor in his slow start.

These Carolina wide receivers do have experience other than Jonathan Mingo who is a rookie they picked in the second round as hopefully that DJ Moore replacement. But so far, Adam Thielen is the only reliable wide receiver Young can throw to along with tight end Hayden Hurst.

If Young were to miss, Andy Dalton would start. The team also signed quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad.