NFL

Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young Dealing With Ankle Injury

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
6509eb291f66a.image
6509eb291f66a.image

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback and first overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury after Monday’s loss to the Saints.

 

During that game Young was seen getting his ankle tended to on the sideline, but ultimately managed to finish out the game without issue. Young missed Wednesday’s walk-through practice so his participation is just an estimation. This will be something worth monitoring as the Panthers are on a short week. The face a tough Seattle team coming off a gutsy win versus the Detroit Lions.

So far this season, Bryce Young has looked like a rookie quarterback in the NFL. That is stating the obvious, but expectations are heightened when your are picked number one overall and have won the Heisman as a sophomore. The Panthers did trade pretty much a kings ransom for him, so they would have liked to see more production so far.

 

The Carolina Panthers are +230 to win on Sunday against the Seahawks according to North Carolina sportsbooks.

Bryce Young This Season

In just two games, Young has thrown for only 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 59% of his passes. Young is also only averaging a meager 7.1 yards per completion. This could be just the offensive line not giving him enough time to throw or his receivers are not getting open enough for him to throw down the field. The Panthers did trade wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bears in that trade so maybe the lack of wide receiver talent may be a factor in his slow start.

These Carolina wide receivers do have experience other than Jonathan Mingo who is a rookie they picked in the second round as hopefully that DJ Moore replacement. But so far, Adam Thielen is the only reliable wide receiver Young can throw to along with tight end Hayden Hurst.

If Young were to miss, Andy Dalton would start. The team also signed quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
6509eb291f66a.image
NFL

LATEST Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young Dealing With Ankle Injury

Author image Owen Jones  •  12min
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: Amon-Ra St.Brown did not practice on Wednesday due to a toe injury suffered in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  27min

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions drafted WR Amon-Ra St.Brown in the fourth round. Since joining the Lions, St.Brown almost instantly became the team’s WR1. He had a…

USATSI 21444322 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Thursday Night Football Public Betting: 82% pick San Francisco 49ers spread
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

See what keen observers and avid fans are expecting to happen in this week’s Thursday Night Football clash between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants as we take…

Kenyan Drake Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens Depth Chart: Baltimore is bringing in Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones, and James Robinson for workouts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Kareem Hunt Browns pic
NFL
Browns Depth Chart: With Nick Chubb done for the season, Cleveland is signing Kareem Hunt to take over at RB1
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
USATSI 21443798 168397130 lowres
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
USATSI 21453574 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
Jazz Sports NFL Week 3 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Sep 19 2023
Arrow to top