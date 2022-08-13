Countries
Home News paddy power pay out bets on erik ten hag to be first premier league manager sacked

Paddy Power pay out bets on Erik ten Hag to be first Premier League manager sacked

Updated

17 seconds ago

on

0 GettyImages 1408841780

Following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford, Paddy Power have paid out bets on Erik ten Hag to be the first Premier League manager sacked of the 2022-23 season.

Latest Next Premier League Manager To Be Sacked Odds

Next Manager Sacked Odds
Ralph Hasenhuttl 5/2 at Paddy Power
Erik ten Hag 4/1 at Paddy Power
Frank Lampard 9/2 at Paddy Power
Brendan Rodgers 7/1 at Paddy Power
Steven Gerrard 9/1 at Paddy Power
Bruno Lage 9/1 at Paddy Power
Scott Parker 12/1 at Paddy Power

Will Erik ten Hag be the first Premier League manager to get the sack this season?

After the shocking result against Brentford on Saturday, Manchester United are rock bottom of the Premier League in 20th with 0 points, -5 goal difference, and 2 losses through 2 games.

Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo sealed a 4-0 lead for Brentford before half-time and had the game wrapped up after 35 minutes.

Despite having 67% possession and managing 15 shots, United were completely outplayed and had an xG of 0.68 compared to Brentford’s 2.06.

Who will be the first Premier League manager sacked?

Below you will find the implied probability of each contender based on Paddy Power’s latest odds.

Next Manager Sacked Implied Probability
Ralph Hasenhuttl 29%
Erik ten Hag 20%
Frank Lampard 18%
Brendan Rodgers 13%
Steven Gerrard 10%
Bruno Lage 10%
Scott Parker 8%

