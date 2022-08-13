Paddy Power pay out bets on Erik ten Hag to be first Premier League manager sacked

Following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford, Paddy Power have paid out bets on Erik ten Hag to be the first Premier League manager sacked of the 2022-23 season.
Latest Next Premier League Manager To Be Sacked Odds
|Next Manager Sacked
|Odds
|Ralph Hasenhuttl
|5/2 at Paddy Power
|Erik ten Hag
|4/1 at Paddy Power
|Frank Lampard
|9/2 at Paddy Power
|Brendan Rodgers
|7/1 at Paddy Power
|Steven Gerrard
|9/1 at Paddy Power
|Bruno Lage
|9/1 at Paddy Power
|Scott Parker
|12/1 at Paddy Power
🚨EARLY PAYOUT🚨
With Man Utd losing 4-0 at half time to Brentford, we have PAID OUT on Erik Ten Hag to be the first Premier League manager to get the sack.
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 13, 2022
Will Erik ten Hag be the first Premier League manager to get the sack this season?
After the shocking result against Brentford on Saturday, Manchester United are rock bottom of the Premier League in 20th with 0 points, -5 goal difference, and 2 losses through 2 games.
Goals from Joshua Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee, and Bryan Mbuemo sealed a 4-0 lead for Brentford before half-time and had the game wrapped up after 35 minutes.
Despite having 67% possession and managing 15 shots, United were completely outplayed and had an xG of 0.68 compared to Brentford’s 2.06.
🗣 “That for me is just not good enough. That is a disgrace.”
Jamie Redknapp says Manchester United being outran by every team has NOTHING to do with the manager or owner of the club. pic.twitter.com/Lnk1lzVVCV
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 13, 2022
Who will be the first Premier League manager sacked?
Below you will find the implied probability of each contender based on Paddy Power’s latest odds.
|Next Manager Sacked
|Implied Probability
|Ralph Hasenhuttl
|29%
|Erik ten Hag
|20%
|Frank Lampard
|18%
|Brendan Rodgers
|13%
|Steven Gerrard
|10%
|Bruno Lage
|10%
|Scott Parker
|8%
