UFC

Paddy Pimblett Vows To Knock Tony Ferguson Unconscious In Heated War Of Words At UFC 296 Press Conference

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
paddy pimblett UFC betting offers
paddy pimblett UFC betting offers

In a headed war of words at the UFC 296 Press Conference, Paddy Pimblett has vowed to knock Tony Ferguson unconscious on Saturday night.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ Vows To End Tony Ferguson’s Career At UFC 296

With the UFC 296 pay-per-view almost upon us, the pre-fight build up and hype is just about peaking. The main card fighters at UFC 296 went at it on Thursday at the pre-fight press conference, ahead of fight night at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of the main fight cards is of course Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson in a lightweight battle. This is without question the toughest fight of Pimblett’s career, as he looks to hand ‘El Cucuy’ a seventh straight defeat in the octagon.

Although the pair had been respectful in the build up, Thursday’s press conference got a bit heated. Paddy Pimblett has vowed to end Ferguson’s career, stating that he will be standing over his ‘unconscious body’ after knocking the UFC veteran out cold.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ goes into Saturday’s UFC 296 bout against Tony Ferguson as the -286 favorite with the best UFC betting apps. Despite this being just his fifth UFC fight, the Liverpudlian could be on course for a Top 15 ranking if he is to beat ‘El Cucuy’ on the UFC 296 undercard.

This of course means that Tony Ferguson is the +226 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to end his six fight losing skid. A win here for the American will surely save his UFC career, as well as derailing the Paddy Pimblett hype-train.

‘The Baddy’ looks in the shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s lightweight bout at UFC 296. The 28-year-old has been known in the past for gaining a lot of weight and getting fat between training camps.

However, this time around there has been none of that for Pimblett. He has been a diligent professional ahead of UFC 296, respecting his body, as well as UFC President Dana White, who had shown his disproval of Paddy Pimblett’s weight gain in the past.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and UFC free bets available on the SportsLens site prior to this UFC 296 card.

Be sure to also check out the free UFC 296 live stream that will be airing the full card from the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. Or if you’d like to watch a specific Paddy Pimblett next fight live stream totally free of charge, you can do that too courtesy of BetOnline.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC

LATEST UFC 296 Tickets: How Much Are Tickets For UFC 296 For Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 14 2023
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Make & What Is Their Purse Size?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 14 2023

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington is finally here with the two fighters meeting in the centre of the octagon on Saturday night. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses…

Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296 Undercard
UFC
UFC 296 Undercard Picks: Betting Predictions For Pimblett vs Ferguson, Pantoja vs Royval & More
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 14 2023

With UFC 296 going down on Saturday night, we thought it best to run through the full main card and prelims. Read on to find out our exclusive UFC 296…

Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Fight At UFC 296?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
paddy 'the baddy' pimblett
UFC
See Paddy Pimblett Weight Gain Transition Ahead of UFC 296 Lightweight Fight Against Tony Ferguson
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Paddy Pimblett Next Fight Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Ian Garry UFC - UFC 296
UFC
Vicente Luque vs Ian Garry Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 296 For Free
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 13 2023
Arrow to top