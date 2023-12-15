In a headed war of words at the UFC 296 Press Conference, Paddy Pimblett has vowed to knock Tony Ferguson unconscious on Saturday night.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ Vows To End Tony Ferguson’s Career At UFC 296

With the UFC 296 pay-per-view almost upon us, the pre-fight build up and hype is just about peaking. The main card fighters at UFC 296 went at it on Thursday at the pre-fight press conference, ahead of fight night at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of the main fight cards is of course Paddy Pimblett vs Tony Ferguson in a lightweight battle. This is without question the toughest fight of Pimblett’s career, as he looks to hand ‘El Cucuy’ a seventh straight defeat in the octagon.

Although the pair had been respectful in the build up, Thursday’s press conference got a bit heated. Paddy Pimblett has vowed to end Ferguson’s career, stating that he will be standing over his ‘unconscious body’ after knocking the UFC veteran out cold.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ goes into Saturday’s UFC 296 bout against Tony Ferguson as the -286 favorite with the best UFC betting apps. Despite this being just his fifth UFC fight, the Liverpudlian could be on course for a Top 15 ranking if he is to beat ‘El Cucuy’ on the UFC 296 undercard.

This of course means that Tony Ferguson is the +226 underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks to end his six fight losing skid. A win here for the American will surely save his UFC career, as well as derailing the Paddy Pimblett hype-train.

‘The Baddy’ looks in the shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s lightweight bout at UFC 296. The 28-year-old has been known in the past for gaining a lot of weight and getting fat between training camps.

However, this time around there has been none of that for Pimblett. He has been a diligent professional ahead of UFC 296, respecting his body, as well as UFC President Dana White, who had shown his disproval of Paddy Pimblett’s weight gain in the past.

