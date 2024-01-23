NBA

Pacers Injury Report: Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) will miss the next three games for Indiana

Through 43 games this season, the Pacers are 24-19. That is 7th overall in the Eastern Conference. Indiana’s best player this season has easily been all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton. He’s played in 34 of their 43 games this season and has missed some time due to a nagging hamstring injury. Haliburton has missed six of the Pacers’ last seven games. 

It was announced today by head coach Rick Carlisle that the 23-year-old will miss the next three games. The team is trying to manage his hamstring injury. Indiana doesn’t want to risk losing Haliburton for an extended period. He will be re-evaluated this Sunday in hopes of making a return next week.

Can the Pacers survive these next three games without Tyrese Haliburton?


In his 34 games, the Pacers are 20-14. The one-time all-star is having a breakout season offensively with Indiana, averaging a career-high (23.6) points and a league-leading (12.6) assists per game. Haliburton is far and away their best player on the roster and the team needs help if they want to reach a new level of success. That is why the Pacers traded with the Raptors last week for NBA Champion PF, Pascal Siakam.

Haliburton and Siakam have only played one game together. It was last Friday vs. the Trail Blazers in a loss. Siakam has 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and one steal in his debut with the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton has 21 points and 17 assists in his first game back since the hamstring injury. He was not 100 percent after the game and the Pacers decided to shut him down for at least the next three games. They play the Nuggets, 76ers, and Suns in their next three.


On January 8th, Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Indiana has lost four of their last five and are 5-5 in their last 10. The team needs their all-star PG back, but he’s out for at least three more games. In the meantime, maybe newly acquired Pascal Siakam can step up and lead the team offensively. We’ve seen him do that in the past with the Raptors. Can Siakam bring that consistency to the Pacers and help take them to the next level?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
